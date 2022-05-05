The Meadville boys lacrosse team pulled away from region rival McDowell 13-7 on Wednesday at Bender Field. With the win, the ’Dogs improve their overall record to 7-5.
“That was the third time we’ve played them and the second time that we’ve won, but that was the best game we’ve played this season probably all around,” said Meadville head coach Rob Schwab. “That was one of our better performances outside of a few penalties.”
The ’Dogs opened the game up with three consecutive goals from Brandon Cornell. Alan Schwab then found the back of the net to make the score 4-0, which prompted the Trojans to call a timeout.
In the second quarter, Cornell found the back of the net again to put the deficit at five.
“We were getting possessions off the face off,” Schwab said. “If we weren’t getting it off our face off guy, our wing guys were getting the ball and that was the main thing. We were getting a lot of possessions and when we have the ball, we can score and we were keeping them from getting on the stat sheet.”
After Cornell’s fourth goal, the Trojans’ offense started to show some life. Goals by Sam Yurkewicz and Kyle Karnes cut the ’Dogs’ lead to three. However, Michael Mahoney responded with his first goal of the night to put the ’Dogs back up by four going into the locker room.
The Trojans made it a three-goal game again after a goal by Jacob Emery opened the third quarter. From there, the Bulldogs controlled the rest of the game as back-to-back goals from Mahoney put the lead back to five. Another goal from Cornell made the lead 9-3 entering the fourth quarter.
After Mahoney opened the fourth quarter with another goal, the Trojans responded with scores from Ben Sesler and Karnes to make it 10-5. The ’Dogs put the lead back at seven after Cornell and Nick Kaste found the back of the net. Following two scores from Emery, Mahoney tallied his fifth and final goal of the night to make the score 13-7. Cornell and Mahoney combined to score 11 goals on the night.
“It’s our veteran older guys, our senior guys,” Schwab said. “Lacrosse is a game of momentum and the other team got a little and then our key guys stepped up, Brandon and Michael, and they helped us pull back ahead and every time we needed a lift, they gave it to us.”
“They’re just two amazing players,” Schwab added. “They’re two of the best players we’ve had come through here. Michael will probably be our all-time leading scorer. They’re just terrific players.”
Meadville will next go on the road to take on another region opponent in Fairview on Monday at 6 p.m.