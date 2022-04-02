The Meadville lacrosse team defeated Fairview 15-7 in its home opener on Friday night at Bender Field.
After beating Fairview, the ’Dogs earned their first win of the season after dropping their first two contests to Riverside and McDowell.
“That was our first game this season where we played as a team all the way around on our ride, our clear,” said Meadville head coach Rob Schwab. “Offense, defense, that was our first real complete game of the season.”
At first, the two teams traded goals with the Tigers scoring first. Logan Millie got his squad on the board at the 9:55 mark of the first quarter.
The ’Dogs responded with goals from Michael Mahoney and Brandon Cornell to earn a one-goal edge. However, the Tigers tied it back up on a goal from Dean Woods as the first quarter ended at 2-2.
The Tigers regained the lead on another goal from Millie just 17 seconds into the second quarter. However, that was the last time the Tigers held the lead as the ’Dogs dominated the game from there.
Cornell’s second goal of the contest knotted things up at 3. Forty seconds later, Gage DeVore gave Meadville a lead that it would not relinquish.
Four consecutive goals from Mahoney and a pair of scores from Cornell gave the Bulldogs a 10-3 lead.
“When the game starts, you play through it and then once the game settles down, you can kinda figure out your matchups, like defensively and stuff and then we were able to get a lot of turnovers when they were trying to clear the ball,” Schwab said. “That was giving us extra possessions and we were getting a lot of goals off of their turnovers.”
The Tigers finally stopped Meadville’s 7-0 run when Logan Watts scored on a breakaway with 3:04 left in the third quarter. After Cornell added another goal, the Bulldogs went up 11-4 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers opened the final quarter with goals from Logan Rinderle and Gus Guzik 20 seconds apart from each other to pull within five. However, that was as close as the Tigers got in the frame as the ’Dogs tacked on another four goals while only allowing one to go into the net.
In total, Mahoney led the team with seven goals on the night while Cornell tacked on five goals. Leyton Gregor and Isaak Hornstein each added a goal, along with DeVore.
“Our man up was amazing,” Schwab said. “I think they scored every time. I don’t know if there was one time we didn’t score on a man up. They were really good. That was a really good night for them.”
Next, Meadville will host Crawford-County rival Conneaut on Monday at 6 p.m.