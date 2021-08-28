RUSSELL – The Meadville Bulldogs placed third at a Region 6 Mega Match at Blueberry Hill Golf Course on Thursday.
Michael Mahoney led the way for Meadville with a 77. His score was third lowest at the event. Cathedral Prep golfers Taylor Breckin (71) and Trey Thompson (75) led the way.
Also scoring for the ‘Dogs was Phil Pandolph (87), Alex Burgess (91) and Robert Mahoney (93).
Meadville stays in fourth place in region standings, but inched closer to third. The Ramblers lead the way with 21 team points. Erie High is second with 17. McDowell and Meadville are neck and neck with 15 and 14 points.
Region 6 Mega Match at Blueberry Hill Golf Course
1) Cathedral Prep (311): Tayor Breckin 71, Trey Thompson 75, Alex Vahey 82, Jacob Eastbourn 83
2) Erie High (347): Kyle Westfall 80, Evan Nadzam 86, Austin Williams 90, Eli Nicklas 91
3) Meadville (348): Michael Mahoney 77, Phil Pandolph 87, Alex Burgess 91, Robert Mahoney 93
4) McDowell (351): Joey DeAngelo 80, Logan Carrick 88, Greg Berlin 92, John Fertti 93
5) Warren (352): Owen Blum 80, Braddock Damore 81, Owen Becker 86, Conner Zaffino 105
6) General McLane (366): Jackson Dailey 87, Braeden Means 89, Ross Morrow 89, Brandon Dedrick 101
7) Harbor Creek (380): Gio Barbato 86, Isaac Schaaf 92, Nick Simon 98, Carson Rzodkiewicz 104
Conneaut’s Baum records eagle
KINSMAN — The Conneaut Area boys golf team dropped a match against Pymatuning Valley (Ohio), at Bronzwood Golf Course on Thursday.
The Eagles had a team score of 172 to the Laker’s 164.
Cooper Baum led CASH with a 36 on the front nine. He shot even par and had an eagle on hole No. 18, a 388-yard par four.
Also turning in scores for the Eagles was Kole Flint (40), Jake Welcheck (43) and Ryan Richardson (53).
For the Laker’s, Jansen Smith matched Baum with a 36. Michael Clark followed with a 39. Nate Henry and Konnor Fetters scored a 43 and a 46, respectively.