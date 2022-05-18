In Tuesday’s game, the Meadville boys volleyball team was placed in unfamiliar territory.
The Bulldogs went down 1-0 to McDowell, giving up a set for just the fourth time this season. However, the Bulldogs responded by winning the next three sets en route to a 3-1 (24-26, 25-21, 25-20, 25-17) win against the Trojans at the House of Thrills. With the win, the Bulldogs complete an undefeated regular season at 14-0.
“I thought we played well,” said Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft. “That’s a really good team and we battled right back into the game. They came out hot and we weren’t really doing a whole lot to stop them and we dug deep and started to make some plays.”
During the first set, the Trojans went out to a 4-0 lead when the Bulldogs stopped the bleeding on a kill by Caden Mealy. However, the Bulldogs responded by tying the set at 10 and took a 12-11 lead after a Trojans spike went out of bounds. That was the last time the Bulldogs had the lead in the set as the Trojans went on an 8-2 run to take a five-point lead. The Bulldogs managed to chip away at the deficit, tying the set at 24 after a kill by Julian Jones. However, the Trojans scored back-to-back points to take a one-set lead.
“I think our team’s a little notorious for starting out slow every single game no matter who it is, it’s always slow,” Jones said. “But eventually, we always pick it up, so I don’t really know the reason, it just kind of happens every game. If it doesn’t, it’s kind of a rare thing.”
The Bulldogs surely picked things up after the first set. However, it didn’t come without adversity as the Trojans started off with an 8-4 lead in the second set. However, the Bulldogs went on a 6-2 run as another kill from Jones knotted things at 10. After Jones’ kill, the set went back-and-forth with either team not leading by more than two points. With the set deadlocked at 20, the Bulldogs started to pull away, ending the set on a 5-1 run, capped off by a kill from Cameron Schleicher.
The Bulldogs started out fast in the third set after racing out to a 9-5 lead. However, the Trojans fought back to tie it up at 9. The Bulldogs responded with five unanswered points. An ace by Jones forced the Trojans to burn a timeout with the Bulldogs’ lead at 14-9. The rest of the set was smooth sailing for the Bulldogs as they took a 2-1 lead by taking the third set 25-20.
The fourth set started with the two teams trading points. After an 8-8 tie, the Bulldogs broke away from the Trojans after going on an 8-3 run, after which the Trojans used another timeout. After the Trojans tallied back-to-back points to pull within three, the Bulldogs ended the set on a 9-4 run to take the game.
“That’s what we needed them to do and they played better defense, they took care of the ball, they decreased their errors and that’s what you need to do to win big games against good teams,” said Bancroft on what changed after the first set.
As one of six seniors on the team, Jones believes that the fact that game was the last regular season game of the year gave the team extra motivation after the first set.
“I feel like we were a little down, but we knew we had to show them that it’s our home court and it’s my personal last game possibly being on this court and my last regular season game ever, so I feel like we all kinda had to get it fired up and it worked out,” Jones said.
Jackson Decker led the team with 21 kills and added 13 digs. Jones contributed 13 kills and digs each. Schleicher compiled eight kills and five digs. Mealy dished 44 assists and added eight digs.
With the regular season over, the Bulldogs will enter the District 10 2A tournament as the No. 1 seed. They will take on No. 8 Cathedral Prep. In their only meeting of the season, the Bulldogs handled the Ramblers 3-0 (25-10, 25-5, 25-9) on May 11.
McDowell is a 3A team while Meadville is in 2A, so the two teams won’t meet again this season. Despite this, Bancroft thinks the matchup was a good litmus test for his team heading into the postseason.
“That’s why we play in these games,” Bancroft said. “It’s a non-region match, they really matter, but besides getting ready for the playoffs, we like to play these good teams because this is the competition that we’re gonna see and that we wanna see.”
“Like Nick said in our huddle after the game, everything that happened from here on doesn’t matter, we’re no longer 14-0, we’re back to 0-0, so we just have to practice hard in practice and we gotta play hard in games and we’ll be alright,” Jones added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.