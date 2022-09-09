The Meadville girls volleyball team started off its 2022 season with a straight-sets win (25-15, 25-11, 26-24) over non-region opponent Seneca on Thursday at the House of Thrills.
Kendall Mealy stuffed the stat sheet with six kills, four aces and seven digs. Emma Parks and Ellie Kellick added 13 and six kills, respectively. Elliott Schleicher orchestrated the offense with 22 assists.
The Lady Bulldogs will next participate in the Fort LeBoeuf Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
