The Meadville Bulldogs hockey team lost 7-0 to PIHL opponent Hempfield 7-0 on Monday night at the George A. DeArment Ice Arena. With the loss, the Bulldogs are now 0-7-1 in PIHL games and 1-7-1 overall.
The Spartans scored three goals in the opening period and added four more in the third period.
The Bulldogs registered 34 shots but have been shut out in their last three games.
"It's a team right now that's struggling with confidence and waiting for the next bad thing to happen," said head coach Jamie Plunkett. "I don't know what the answer is."
The Bulldogs will next travel to Gates Mill, Ohio to take on Gilmour Academy, the defending Ohio state champions, on Friday at 6:45 p.m.
