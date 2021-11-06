Meadville coach Ray Collins received good news and bad news in the last week in preparation for tonight’s District 10 Class 4A playoff game against Harbor Creek at Edinboro University.
The good news, and it’s miraculously good: Junior offensive guard/nose guard mauler Rhoan Woodrow, who suffered an apparent serious leg injury against Oil City three weeks ago and missed the game against Cathedral Prep two weeks ago, has been cleared to play.
“Rhoan is healthy and ready to go,” said Collins. “He has had two good weeks of practice and is definitely back to full speed.”
The bad news, and it’s head-shaking bad: Junior running back and hard-hitting linebacker Brady Walker, who transferred from Conneaut last year, has been ruled ineligible to play in the playoffs due to the PIAA Transfer Rule.
The PIAA Transfer Rule states: Any student who transfers after his/her freshman year is ineligible for postseason play for one year in any sport that the student participated in at their former school.
Meadville was granted a hearing with the District 10 committee in an effort to get a waiver, but was denied.
“We are certainly disappointed in the decision,” said Collins. “Brady had an exceptional season for us, and we wish he would have been granted the opportunity to continue playing through the playoffs. He is a tough kid and has dealt with the bad news like a man, and we are proud of how he has handled the situation. He continues to come to practice every day and support his teammates. Brady is a class act, and I can assure you that he’ll be back next year ready to take care of unfinished business.”
Walker had a spectacular regular season – on both sides of the ball. He rushed for 810 yards on only 98 carries and scored 15 touchdowns, while also recording a second-best 67 tackles on the team. He was also the punter and kicker.
“We are going to miss having Brady on the field, but we feel confident in the guys that are stepping in to fill his positions,” said Collins. “Amarri Lewis has looked really good at fullback and Ty Tidball has looked good at linebacker. We will be using Ryan Reichel as our punter, and we will make a game-time decision as to whether we will use Khalon Simmons or Jordan Young to kick extra points. Young will handle the kickoffs.”
When Meadville played Harbor Creek in Week 4 during the regular season, it was the turning point in the Bulldogs’ Region 5 undefeated championship season.
The ‘Dogs were 1-2 overall at the time – losing to Grove City, 50-48 and Butler, 27-13 – and were seeking to find their personality. They found it against the Huskies, clobbering them, 40-7, and it was the beginning of their dominating five-game winning streak with a mind-boggling scoring margin of 278-7.
“Going into that game, I think we were still struggling to find our identity, and still trying to develop our first-year starters,” said Collins. “We gained a lot of confidence in that game. Our defense played an exceptional game, forcing four turnovers and returning a fumble for a touchdown.”
Collins is counting on his Griffin Buzzell-led defense again in the rematch against Harbor Creek:
“With us, everything begins and ends with our defense,” he said. “That unit has to continue to attack and set the tone for the game. Our defense has done a great job of limiting opposing offenses and creating turnovers. We have to continue our aggressive style of play.”
As for the offense, coach Collins: “Our offense has to continue to be consistent and put together drives that control the clock and put points on the scoreboard. Over the past couple games, our offense has really done a great job of moving the ball and scoring points. To beat Harbor Creek, we must be solid on offense, defense, and special teams. We have to play mistake-free football and we must appreciate that … in the playoffs, you either win or turn in your equipment on Monday.”
Jim’s pick: Meadville 52, Harbor Creek 0.
Alex’s pick: Meadville 61, Harbor Creek 6.