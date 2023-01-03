The Meadville Bulldogs hockey team lost to PIHL opponent Bishop McCort 5-1 at the George S. DeArment Ice Arena on Monday night. With the loss, the Bulldogs are 2-9-1 in conference play and 5-19-1 overall.
After a scoreless first period, the Crushers netted three goals during the second period. The Crushers then added two more goals in the third period. Rocco Tartaglione scored the Bulldogs' lone goal on a power play during the third period.
"We had a couple of kids who overhanded the puck and they cost the team with their selfish play," said head coach Jamie Plunkett. "It's very frustrating."
Meadville will have a week off before going on the road to take on another conference opponent in Thomas Jefferson on Jan. 9 at 7 p.m.
