WATERFORD — The Meadville boys soccer team fell 10-0 to Cathedral Prep in the District 10 3A championship on Tuesday at Fort LeBoeuf High School. The Bulldogs end their season at 7-12 while the Ramblers will move onto the state playoffs.
The Ramblers led 8-0 at halftime. Noah Handzel earned a hat-trick while Dylan Danch added two goals during the first half.
“I had at least five normal starting players that have never played high school soccer before,” said Meadville head coach Jim Miller. “Matter of fact, they really have very little prior soccer experience and we went up and we did our job. We knew what we were up against. We knew what it was gonna take, no mistakes, otherwise Prep was gonna capitalize. My boys fought to the very end.”
Now that the season is over, seven seniors have played their final game with Meadville. The seniors are Matt DeVore, Oliver Przepiora, Alex Kinder, Carl Dait, Mark Dait, Noah Stump and Luca DiRienzo.
“The boys had a wonderful opportunity of playing and practicing together for a whole ‘nother week and that truly brought joy to my heart, to watch these boys at practice,” Miller said. “These boys, unbelievable work ethic at practice, competing and challenging each other. They push each other to do their personal best.”
