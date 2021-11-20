The 2021 football season just gets sweeter and sweeter for the Meadville Bulldogs.
Exploding for 30 third-quarter points, the MASH unit claimed its second District 10 championship in school history last week with a dominating 52-19 win over General McLane, and then a few days later, the Bulldogs found out their opening PIAA state playoff game against Juniata will be played on their home turf today at 3 p.m.
How sweet it is!
“We were pretty shocked to hear that the game would be played at our home field.” said Meadville coach Ray Collins. “To be honest, we were prepared to travel, and I told the coaching staff that I thought the game would most likely be in DuBois, or somewhere in that area.
“We have a really good fan base and following and I’m excited that our fans will be able to come out to our stadium to watch the game. I told the players that they can expect to see a big crowd on hand for the game from both Meadville and Juniata and that they will get the full playoff atmosphere experience. Knowing that Juniata has to travel 200 miles one way to play this game, I think we can expect to see them arrive with a chip on their shoulder and a lot of motivation to beat us on our home field.”
District 6 champion Juniata (10-2), however, will have to deal with a very motivated Bulldogs’ unit as well.
“I continue to be impressed with this group and their dedication to working hard and doing whatever it takes to be successful,” said Collins. “The things that they have accomplished this season are a true tribute to their character. When we started the season in August, I’m not sure there were many people out there that would have given us much of a chance to be the District 10 champions considering we only had one senior and three returning starters. But this is a very determined team that plays with a lot of confidence and a lot of pride, and that’s tough to beat.”
As they have done the entire season with their opponents, Collins and his staff have done their homework on Juniata, which won a subregional matchup last week with an 8-0 victory over University Park:
“They are a gritty group of kids that rally around each other and play hard,” said Collins. “They have a talented quarterback who returned to the lineup in the playoffs after suffering a broken collarbone in week 3. They have a good group of running backs that they rotate, and their linemen are all big and athletic.
“They play great defense and have several shutouts this season. Juniata is a lot like us in that they want to establish their running game early in the game and they like to play physical football. You don’t see any crazy offensive statistics from Juniata. They don’t have a 1,000-yard passer or any 1,000-yard rushers, but that is primarily due to that they rely on a rushing attack that features 4-5 different running backs, and each back does their part to make their offense productive. Their running backs are quick and shifty and run hard.
“The key to their success is their offensive balance. They are about 75% run and 25% pass, and they make sure that they are productive both running and throwing the ball. When they are on defense they attack and pursue to the football. They have a lot of good athletes on defense.”
The skilled Juniata quarterback that Collins referred to is senior Jacob Condo, who has completed 27-of-55 passes for 335 yards in only five games.
As Collins stated, the Indians share the ball in the backfield as three running backs have rushed between 400 and 700 yards: Senior Zachary Harr (No. 26, 90 rushes, 647 yards), sophomore Seth Laub (No. 34, 52 rushes, 553 yards) and junior Waylon Ehrenzeller (No. 23, 64 rushes, 425 yards).
Good numbers, but not like Meadville’s rushing attack. The Bulldogs’ 1-2 punch of junior Khalon Simmons and senior Griffin Buzzell have rushed for 1,630 and 1,278 yards, respectively. Simmons has scored 27 touchdowns, while Buzzell has crossed the goal line 18 times.
It is Meadville’s defense, however, which will be deciding factor in the game, according to Collins.
“For us to be successful, our defense has to play ‘lights out’ and we have to be ultra-aggressive on defense,” he said. “We have to have great tackling and pursuit and we have to find ways to create turnovers. I think we’ll see two good defenses battling it out in this game.”
As for your offense, coach?
“Offensively, we just have to stay consistent with what we have been doing by establishing our run game and limiting our mental mistakes. For our offense to get going, our offensive line is going to have to win the battle up front. Juniata is big and athletic across their defensive line, and they have a strong linebacker corps, so we’ve got to be physical and stay on blocks.
“We’ve done a great job of not turning over the football through the playoffs, so we need to make sure that we don’t have any turnovers. We don’t need to give Juniata extra possessions in this game. Juniata, just like Harbor Creek and General McLane, is going to test us.
“This is playoff season, and everyone comes to play hard because nobody wants their season to end. As I told the team on Monday, every opponent that you face in the state playoffs is a District champion. The schedule only gets harder each week, so we must make sure that we are ready to go, and ready to play our best football of the season.”
It doesn’t get any better than playing playoff football on your home turf, either.
Jim’s prediction: Meadville 28, Juniata 7.
Alex’s prediction: Meadville 34, Juniata 21.