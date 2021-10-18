The Meadville Bulldog hockey team will look to defend home-ice on Tuesday during its annual Pink the Rink game to raise breast cancer awareness.
The ‘Dogs will take the ice at 7:45 p.m to face off against rival Bethel Park at the George S. DeArment Ice Arena.
Prior to the game, attendees will have a chance to make a “power play pledge” for the season. If someone is interested, they will pledge to donate a certain amount of money per goal scored on every power play during the season.
Also, everyone that wears pink to the game will get in for free.
“This game is always a big positive for our team and for the community overall,” head coach Jamie Plunkett said. “We all know someone that’s been touched by this disease. The team does a lot of community service events throughout the year but this is probably our most high profile event. Hopefully we score a lot of goals on power plays this year.”
Bulldog players will don pink jerseys, pink laces on their skates and have pink tape on their sticks.
Before the game, two cancer center survivors that received treatment at the Yolanda G Barco Oncology Institute will have a ceremonial puck drop.
Since the event started in the 2005-06 season, the team has raised about $145,000 for breast cancer awareness.
Once the pregame festivities conclude, Meadville will look to battle Bethel Park in what is a storied rivalry. The teams have combined to win 13 state tiles and have their own rivalry trophy, the Black Dog cup. Last year, Meadville bested Bethel Park 3-2.