COCHRANTON — The Meadville boys volleyball team got off to a quick and easy start in the District 10 2A tournament, downing Cathedral Prep 3-0 (25-7, 25-12, 25-13) on Thursday at Cochranton Junior-Senior High School.
“I was happy the guys came in and did their job, took care of the ball and got out of here pretty clean,” said Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft.
After the Bulldogs scored the first two points in the opening set, the Ramblers got on the board. After that, the Bulldogs showed why they were the No. 1 seed and went on a 11-1 run to lead 13-2. The Ramblers then captured three of the next five points. From there, the Bulldogs had little issue, ending the set on a 10-2 run to go up 1-0.
“We’ve just stayed aggressive all year,” Bancroft said. “We stayed aggressive. We passed the ball well. We got a lot of offensive weapons and Caden (Mealy) did a good job mixing things around. It’s playoff time. We were ready to go.”
The second set started with both teams notching two points apiece. However, the Bulldogs started to get some separation, scoring six unanswered points. After both teams traded points for a while to keep the deficit at six, the Bulldogs coasted through the rest of the set, outscoring the Ramblers 11-4 to win the set 25-12.
The third and final set started similarly as both teams scored three points each. Again, the Bulldogs made another early run, outscoring the Ramblers 10-2 to make it 13-5. After the Ramblers notched three of the next five points, the Bulldogs got three points back to make it 18-8. From there, the Bulldogs ended the set on a 7-5 run to sweep the Ramblers and move on to the semifinal round.
“I thought we stayed consistent the whole time,” Bancroft said. “We had a few errors there at the beginning of Game 2, but bounced back and it’s a part of the game. They played well. They rebounded well.”
Jackson Decker led the Bulldogs with nine kills and added five digs. Julian Jones contributed seven kills and five digs while Mealy paced the offense with 25 assists.
In the semifinals, Meadville will face Erie First Christian on Tuesday at a time and place to be determined. The Eagles defeated Conneaut 3-0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-19) in the first round on Thursday.
Going forward, Bancroft thinks the team has to build off Thursday’s performance.
“More consistent ball the whole time and we always gotta keep playing better defense,” said Bancroft on what the team needs to improve on the most.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.