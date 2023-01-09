The House of Thrills was bumping on Saturday, and why not?
The host Meadville Bulldogs entered the second day of the Tool City Tournament in second place — trailing Penns Valley by just 3.5 points (106.5 to 103) — and had eight wrestlers in the semifinals. Perhaps the team did not wrestle quite as well Friday, but they still finished with an individual champion, 13 total medalists and 203 points for the tournament. If you had told head coach Barry Anderson that was going to be his squad’s final tally before the tournament, well ...
“I would have said, we win,” said Anderson. “Unfortunately, Penns Valley had other things in mind. But I am proud of how we wrestled ... pleased with what I saw overall. We had a champion, two others wrestled well in the finals and we had a pair of freshmen place third.
“So I can’t be disappointed in our team standing.”
Not after the effort spearheaded by sophomore Ben Fuller.
Fuller, who has kept his weight down so he could wrestle 107 to help the team, was the Bulldogs’ lone gold medalist on Saturday. He picked up an 8-5 decision over Warren’s Adika Fiscus. This was the third meeting between the two grapplers, with the pair splitting last year.
But Fuller’s size made a difference this time out.
“I think it really helped me out,” said Fuller. “Cutting down was something I thought I had to do, especially for the team. I’m glad I did as it paid off in the end.”
Fuller was also ecstatic about the Bulldogs performance.
Joining him on the podium were 12 other Bulldogs. Falling short in the finals and settling for silver were Caleb Anderson (121) and Ty Tidball (189). Grabbing third were freshmen Jacoby Thompson (139) and Ryder Say (145), as well as junior Brighton Anderson (152) and Rhoan Woodrow (215). Stephen Ernst (127), Alex Kinder (133), Alaric Jones (172) and Ian Whisler (285) each took sixth, Connor Kearns (145) placed seventh, and Rocco Woodrow (160) placed eighth.
“We took second place overall, which is good,” said Fuller. “Penns Valley is an animal of a team, but we have some animals too. So I am proud of my teammates and how they wrestled.”
As for Anderson, he was already looking forward to what’s next.
In a week, the Bulldogs will travel to participate in the Burgettstown Invitational. That’s followed by duals against rivals Cathedral Prep and Erie High before closing the month at the Fred Bell Tournament. Things couldn’t be picking up at a better time with the postseason set to start Feb. 18.
“Yeah, we are a bit behind because the football team was so successful this fall,” said Anderson. “But I feel you always wanting be peaking at the right time and I think now is the time to start peaking. Ben winning, Caleb and Ty reaching the final, Brighton and Rhoan wrestling back for third ... Those are all things we needed to see.
“No we want to improve on that so we are ready to make a run in the postseason.”
Double the CASH
Meadville may have placed the highest as a team, but Conneaut Area made a statement of its own by being the only area squad to capture two individual golds at the tournament. Those honors went to Hunter Gould and Collin Hearn.
Gould picked up the win at 127 pounds with a masterful 10-2 decision over Howland, Ohio’s Adam Heckman. The Eagle got the first takedown with 20 seconds left in the first period and, despite giving up a quick escape, never looked back from there. He added six points in the second via escape, takedown and a tilt. And in the third, despite allowing another escape, he closed it out with a pair of takedowns.
“I tried to slow the match down a little bit,” said Gould. “I wanted to stay inside and work my moves. So it felt good to pull it all around.”
His teammate Hearn added a gold at 160 pounds and he used a different method. While the senior was unable to produce the offense against Union City’s Clay Thomas that Gould was able to use at 127. The senior was just as impressive, but he did it in a grinding manner.
“I definitely have stuff I like to work,” said Hearn. “But, every match is different, it never goes exactly like you write it up. At the end of the day, wrestling is just wrestling.”
Adding to the take for Conneaut, which finished seventh with 115 points, were five other grapplers.
Jake Dygert grabbed fourth at 215 pounds while Isaiah Gilchrist was fifth at 285. Mitchell Blood (145) and Logan Groover (152) each placed sixth while Daylee Watson (107) was seventh.
Panthers hold the line
Saegertown once again had a solid finish at Tool City, posting 125 points to place sixth, the second best finish of the area squads. The Panthers had a pair of grapplers reach the finals and put a total of eight grapplers on the podium.
Leading the way on the day was Carter Beck with his individual title at 114 pounds. The sophomore jumped out to a 4-0 lead with a takedown in both the first and second periods. He gave up an escape in the third, but it meant very little as two more takedowns gave him an 8-1 decision.
Porter Brooks also reached the final at 215 but ran into a buzzsaw in Girard’s Abe Keep. The Yellow Jacket was unstoppable over the two days, including an 18-3 technical fall in 5:25 in the final.
Also picking up medals for the Panthers were Travis Huya (121) with a third, Greg Kiser (145) with a fifth, three sevenths from Gabriel Jordan (172), Aaron Shartle (189) and Logan Corner (285) and an eighth-place nod showing from Glen Sample (172).
More area laurels
Cambridge Springs, Cochranton and Maplewood also competed at Tool City.
Cochranton was the top team finisher of the three with 84 points to place 10th. Cambridge Springs was right behind in 11th with 62.5 points, while Maplewood was 14th with 46.5 points.
The Cardinals also led the group in number of pacewinners with five. Leading the way for the Redbirds was Cash Morrell, who placed second at 139 pounds. Kyle Lantz (107) was third, while Blake Foulk was fourth at 133. Kayson Smith (121) and Noah McMaster (215) each placed seventh.
The Blue Devils followed with four medalists and there may have been no more impressive performance over the weekend than that of senior Gunnar Gage.
Gage gave the area teams their fifth gold medalist after notching a 4-2 decision over Westmont Hilltop’s David Ray. Gage was never in trouble in the match, using a takedown and two escapes to capture the win. Considering how the season started, Gage was incredibly glad to come away with the win.
“I wish I would have wrestled a little better in the final and scored some more points,” said Gage. “I actually was in a car crash about two months ago. So I only wrestled dual matches the first month of the season and this was my first tournament. So winning this tournament, it is really good for my confidence as the postseason approaches.
“I just need to clean up a few things on my feet and get my stamina back up so I can hopefully make a good showing in the postseason.”
Joining Gage on the podium for Cambridge were Brody Beck (133) in third, Preston Gorton (133) in seventh and Rowan Feikles (107) in eighth.
Finally, Maplewood finished with three placewinners for the area contingent.
Caydn Shetler (114) and Chase Blake (127) each placed third and Zayne Smith added an eighth-place finish at 189.
The champs
Well, as you may have guessed, Penns Valley ran away with the team crown thanks to a whopping 235 points and a total of 14 grapplers reaching the podium. And they did it with just one grappler walking away with the gold. That honor went to Braydon Lisowski (121), who picked up a 6-0 decision over Meadville’s C. Anderson.
As for the rest of the individual champs, the team-high went to Titusville with three golds. Those went to Trevor Rodgers (133), Nate Stearns (139) and Brock Covell (172). Girard had a pair of champs in Story Buchanan (152) and Keep. The last two wins went to Seneca’s Ryan Miller (189) and Howland’s Jacob Baxter (285).
Odds and ends
With a first round pin, two technical falls and a 9-7 sudden victory decision in the final, Buchanan was voted Outstanding Wrestler for the tournament. As for most falls in shortest amount of time, that went to Eisenhower 160-pounder Tucker Lindell with four falls in seven minutes and four seconds.
As for the standings, following Penns Valley (235) and Meadville (203) in the top five were Titusville (165.5), Girard (156.5) and Howland (147.5). Saegertown (125), Conneaut Area (115), Eisenhower (93), Warren (85.5) and Cochranton (84) completed the top 10.
TOOL CITY DAY 2 RESULTS
Team Standings: 1. Penns Valley (PV) 235; 2. Meadville (Mv) 203; 3. Titusville (Tv) 165.5; 4. Girard (Gi) 156.5; 5. Howland, Ohio (Ho) 147.5; 6. Saegertown (St) 125; 7. Conneaut Area (CA) 115; 8. Eisenhower (E) 93; 9. Warren (Wa) 85.5; 10. Cochranton (Co) 84; 11. Cambridge Springs (CS) 63.5; 12. Union City (UC) 62.5; 13. Westmont Hilltop (WH) 51.5; 14. Maplewood (Mw) 46.5; 15. Youngsville (Yv) 37; 16. Seneca (Se) 29; 17. Ridgway (Rw) 17.
Consolation Quarterfinals
107: Sawyer Wolfkiel (Tv) pinned Rowan Feikles (CS), 1:40; Michael Copello (Rw) dec. Daylee Watson (CA), 8-2.
114: Ryan Fitzsimmons (Wa) pinned Connor Szarka (WH), 1:30; Griffin Williams (E) pinned Levi Friend (Gi), 3:23.
121: Ryan Chambers (E) dec. Kayson Smith (Co), 4-0; James Johnson (Yv) pinned Julien Wayne (Gi), 2:59.
127: Stephen Ernst (Mv) dec. Wyatt Homan (PV), 8-7; Zach Rummel (PV) major dec. Cameron Williams (Wa), 8-0.
133: Riley Horn (Gi) pinned Preston Gorton (CS), 2:34; Blake Foulk (Co) dec. Cole Kellogg (E), 10-3.
139: Logan McDonald (Yv) dec. Max King (PV), 9-4; Josh Letko (Wa) dec. Chase Fleshman (PV), 10-3.
145: Ryder Say (Mv) dec. Connor Kearns (Mv), 1-0; Mitchell Blood (CA) pinned Jordan Colon (Gi), :34.
152: Landen Wolfkiel (Tv) pinned Grant Heeter (Wa), 4:13; Logan Groover (CA) dec. Steven Klakamp (UC), 9-4.
160: Nolan Rudesill (Ho) pinned Rocco Woodrow (Mv), :51; JJ Miller (Tv) dec. Zach Beckwith (UC), 4-3.
172: Alaric Jones (Mv) pinned Gabriel Jordan (St), 2:30; Drake Applequist (UC) pinned Glen Sample (St), :42.
189: Kameron Mong (Tv) dec. Zayne Smith (Mw), 6-3; Benji Bauer (E) dec. Aaron Shartle (St), 5-2.
215: Kollin Brungart (PV) pinned Noah McMaster (Co), 2:05; Jake Dygert (CA) dec. Brok English (E), 6-0.
285: Jonah McCoy (WH) dec. Logan Corner (St), 4-3 (TB2); Landon Hess (PV) pinned Michael Vanatta (E), 4:16.
Championship Semifinals
107: Adika Fiscus (Wa) pinned Kyle Lantz (Co), 3:29; Ben Fuller (Mv) pinned Conner Myers (PV), 4:30.
114: Carter Beck (St) pinned Cadyn Shetler (Mw), 4:58; Jack Darlington (PV) major dec. Aidan O’Donnell (Ho), 11-0.
121: Caleb Anderson (Mv) dec. Travis Huya (St), 7-6; Braydon Lisowski (PV) pinned Deacon Mock (Ho), 1:49.
127: Hunter Gould (CA) tech. fall Chase Blake (Mw), 18-3 (5:08); Adam Heckman (Ho) major dec. Ian Mancuso (Yv), 14-3.
133: Trenton Rodgers (Tv) major dec. Alex Kinder (Mv), 13-2; Colten Shunk (PV) dec. Brody Beck (CS), 6-0.
139: Cash Morrell (Co) pinned Lance Cardman (Gi), 2:41; Nate Stearns (Tv) dec. Jacoby Thompson (Mv), 5-2.
145: Gunnar Gage (CS) tech. fall Greg Kiser (St), 15-0 (4:12); David Ray (WH) dec. Gavin Donaldson (Tv), 3-2.
152: Ty Watson (PV) major dec. Carter Mook (Ho), 12-0; Story Buchanan (Gi) tech. fall Brighton Anderson (Mv), 21-6 (5:08).
160: Collin Hearn (CA) major dec. David Martin (PV), 11-0; Clay Thomas (UC) dec. Tucker Lindell (E), 8-4.
172: Brock Covell (Tv) pinned Damien Sanchez (Wa), 3:59; Ethan Fetterolf (PV) pinned Chris Mijavec (Ho), :42.
189: Ryan Miller (Se) pinned Brandon Corl (PV), 1:57; Ty Tidball (Mv) dec. Cameron Eckart (Gi), 8-3.
215: Abe Keep (Gi) pinned Anthony Fortier (Ho), :41; Porter Brooks (St) dec. Rhoan Woodrow (Mv), 7-3.
285: Jacob Baxter (Ho) pinned Ian Whisler (Mv), 1:25; Zach Baldwin (Gi) pinned Isaiah Gilchrist (CA), 3:12.
Consolation Semifinals
107: Lantz (Co) dec. Wolfkiel (Tv), 6-0; Copello (Rw) dec. Myers (PV), 4-0.
114: Shetler (Mw) major dec. Fitzsimmons (Wa), 8-0; O’Donnell (Ho) pinned Williams (E), 2:42.
121: Huya (St) pinned Chambers (E), 4:12; Mock (Ho) pinned Johnson (Yv), 1:53.
127: Blake (Mw) dec. Ernst (Mv), 4-1; Mancuso (Yv) major dec. Rummel (PV), 9-0.
133: Beck (CS) dec. Horn (Gi), 10-6; Foulk (Co) pinned Kinder (Mv), 2:27.
139: McDonald (Yv) dec. Cardman (Gi), 7-5 (SV); Thompson (Mv) dec. Letko (Wa), 7-0.
145: Say (Mv) dec. Kiser (St), 8-4; Donaldson (Tv) pinned Blood (CA), 2:50.
152: Wolfkiel (Tv) dec. Mook (Ho), 9-8; Anderson (Mv) pinned Groover (CA), 2:27.
160: Rudesill (Ho) dec. Martin (PV), 7-4; Lindell (E) pinned Miller (Tv), 2:17.
172: Sanchez (Wa) dec. Jones (Mv), 8-2; Applequist (UC) dec. Mijavec (Ho), 8-5.
189: Corl (PV) pinned Mong (Tv), 4:22; Bauer (E) pinned Eckart (Gi), :20.
215: Woodrow (Mv) dec. Brungart (PV), 5-3; Dygert (CA) forfeit over Fortier (Ho).
285: McCoy (WH) dec. Gilchrist (CA), 3-1 (SV); Hess (PV) pinned Whisler (Mv), 2:34.
Championship Finals
107: Fuller (Mv) dec. Fiscus (Wa), 8-5
114: Beck (St) dec. Darlington (PV), 8-1.
121: Lisowski (PV) dec. Anderson (Mv), 6-0.
127: Gould (CA) major dec. Heckman (Ho), 12-2.
133: Rodgers (Tv) pinned Shunk (PV), 1:25.
139: Stearns (Tv) dec. Morrell (Co), 4-3.
145: Gage (CS) dec. Ray (WH), 4-2.
152: Buchanan (Gi) dec. Watson (PV), 9-7 (SV).
160: Hearn (CA) dec. Thomas (UC), 5-2.
172: Covell (Tv) pinned Fetterolf (PV), 2:41.
189: Miller (Se) dec. Tidball (Mv), 7-5.
215: Keep (Gi) tech. fall Brooks (St), 18-3 (5:25).
285: Baxter (Ho) pinned Baldwin (Gi), 1:46.
Consolations for 3rd Place
107: Lantz (Co) pinned Copello (RW), 2:37.
114: Shetler (Mw) dec. O’Donnell (Ho), 5-0.
121: Huya (St) dec. Mock (Ho), 1-0.
127: Blake (Mw) dec. Mancuso (Yv), 5-0.
133: Beck (CS) pinned Foulk (Co), 2:03.
139: Thompson (Mv) dec. McDonald (Yv), 3-0.
145: Say (Mv) pinned Donaldson (Tv), 1:54.
152: Anderson (Mv) dec. Wolfkiel (Tv), 7-2.
160: Lindell (E) pinned Rudesill (Ho), 2:08.
172: Sanchez (Wa) dec. Applequist (UC), 7-4 (SV).
189: Bauer (E) dec. Corl (PV), 9-3.
215: Woodrow (Mv) dec. Dygert (CA), 3-1 (SV).
285: McCoy (WH) dec. Hess (PV), 3-2 (UTB).
Consolations for 5th Place
107: Myers (PV) pinned Wolfkeil (Tv), 2:40.
114: Williams (E) dec. Fitzsimmons (Wa), 6-5.
121: Chambers (E) pinned Johnson (Yv), :57.
127: Rummel (PV) dec. Ernst (Mv), 6-1.
133: Horn (Gi) dec. Kinder (Mv), 6-2.
139: Cardman (Gi) pinned Letko (Wa), 2:49.
145: Kiser (St) dec. Blood (CA), 6-2.
152: Mook (Ho) pinned Groover (CA), 2:01.
160: Martin (PV) pinned Miller (Tv), :57.
172: Mijavec (Ho) pinned Jones (Mv), 2:36.
189: Eckart (Gi) dec. Mong (Tv), 4-3.
215: Brungart (PV) forfeit over Fortier (Ho).
285: Gilchrist (CA) dec. Whisler (Mv), 5-1.
Consolations for 7th Place
107: Watson (CA) pinned Feikles (CS), 4:20.
114: Szarka (WH) pinned Friend (Gi), 4:04.
121: Smith (Co) dec. Wayne (Gi), 7-1.
127: Homan (PV) pinned Williams (Wa), 4:07.
133: Gorton (CS) dec. Kellogg (E), 8-4.
139: King (PV) dec. Fleshman (PV), 6-1.
145: Kearns (Mv) pinned Colon (Gi), 2:28.
152: Heeter (Wa) dec. Klakamp (UC), 3-0.
160: Beckwith (UC) pinned Woodrow (Mv), 1:52.
172: Jordan (St) dec. Sample (St), 3-0.
189: Shartle (St) dec. Smith (Mw), 3-2.
215: McMaster (Co) dec. English (E), 3-1 (TB2).
285: Corner (St) dec. Vanatta (E), 3-1 (SV).
