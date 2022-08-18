CORRY — The Meadville boys golf team finished in seventh place out of seven teams during the Region 6 Mega Match 2 on Wednesday. The match took place at North Hills Golf Course and was hosted by Corry High School.
The Bulldogs posted an overall score of 362. Jake Friters posted the lowest score of the match for the Bulldogs with an 84, which tied him for 13th place. Phil Pandolph had the second best for the Bulldogs after finishing the match with a 91. Sam Coppola, Robert Mahoney and Chris Costa posted scores of 92, 95 and 98, respectively.
Cathedral Prep took home first place after finishing with an overall score of 310. Individually, Breckin Taylor won first place after posting a 68 (-4). Trey Thompson also finished below 80, finishing with a score of 79. Connor Laird, Ryan Eastbourn and Cooper Wierzchowski finished with scores of 80, 83 and 85, respectively, for the Ramblers.
Erie High School and McDowell rounded out the top three with team scores of 318 and 334, respectively. Warren (341), Hickory (346) and Corry (354) secured the next three spots.
Meadville will next host Grove City for a dual match on Monday at 9 a.m. at the Country Club of Meadville.
1. Cathedral Prep (310)
Breckin Taylor — 68
Trey Thompson — 79
Connor Laird — 80
Ryan Eastbourn — 83
Cooper Wierzchowski — 85 x
2. Erie High (318)
Kyle Westfall — 73
Evan Nadzam — 75
Eli Nicklas — 83
Austin Williams — 87
Owen Sinnott — 101 x
3. McDowell (334)
John Ferretti — 80
Jack Mucha — 84
Brody Parris — 84
Bryce Peterson — 86
Kevin Dick — 91 x
4. Warren (341)
Braddock Damore — 75
Owen Blum — 85
Owen Becker — 88
Conner Zaffino — 93
Reid Olsen — 102 x
5. Hickory (346)
Aidan Enoch — 82
Aidan Rueberger — 83
Owen Hamelly — 86
Tyson Djakovich — 95
Ryan Brown — 96 x
6. Corry (354)
Nate James — 77
Jacob Swartzfager — 84
Jacob Gantz — 96
Ashton Mineo — 97
Logan Davis — 103 x
7. Meadville (362)
Jake Friters — 84
Phil Pandolph — 91
Sam Coppola — 92
Robert Mahoney — 95
Chris Costa — 98 x
x — Score not included in total
