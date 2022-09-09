HERMITAGE — The Meadville girls golf team finished in seventh place at the Tam O'Shanter Invitational on Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs earned a team score of 290.

Kelsi Hefner led the Lady Bulldogs with a 290. Brooke Hart and Cerese Litinger earned scores of 97 and 98, respectively. Kennedy Gunn and Sara Pifer each scored a 104.

Conneaut also participated in the event, finishing in 14th place with a 343. Jacqui Detlich secured the lowest score for the Lady Eagles with a 105. Brooke Wise and Grace Hans finished with scores of 116 and 122, respectively.

Hickory earned first place with a 232.

1) Hickory (235)

Sasha Petrochrid - 73

Lucianna Masters - 78

Ava Liburdi - 84

Ava Miklos - 91 *

Madey Myers - 99 *

2) Northeast (265)

Anna Swan - 69

Tatiana Llera - 93

Arianna Llera - 103

Alexa Lute - 127 *

Kyleish Olyer - 137 *

3) South Fayette (273)

Marissa Malosh - 79

Ally Brennan - 91

Cella Pusateri - 103

Cesa Pusateri - 107 *

Meghan Kuczinski - 109 *

4) Mercyhurst Prep (273)

Izzy Barbeno - 86

Katie Caryl - 89

Lia Macek - 98

Lena Fuss - 100 *

Lauren Keffer - 120 *

5) McDowell #1 (274)

Alexis Marsh - 83

Anghie Wolf - 94

Ella Bickel - 97

Gerelia Kang - 98 *

Ava Neumaier - 99 *

6) Cathedral Prep (275)

Anna Zinram - 85

Lindsey Armanini - 90

Cecelia Morgan - 100

Claire Williams - 106 *

Emily Dudenhoffer - 119 *

7) Meadville (290)

Kelsi Hefner - 95

Brooke Hart - 97

Cerese Litinger - 98

Kennedy Gunn - 104 *

Sara Pifer - 104 *

8) Erie (298)

Elizabeth D'Andrea - 84

Sheraden Sears - 100

Josie Berdis - 114

9) West Middlesex (309)

Kate Sowers - 71

Maya Mourtacos - 119

Kylie Kimpan - 119

KK Leonard - 120 *

Kaylee McCarty - 136 *

10) General McLane (310)

Jane Howard - 101

Sophia Boutte - 103

Estella Menc - 106

11) Columbiana (319)

Katrina Patrick - 104

Averi Mazei - 107

Isabella Travis - 108

Hailey Muntean - 112 *

Annaka Patrick - 119 *

12) McDowell #2 (322)

Brooke Hamilton - 97

Elise Masua - 105 *

Frankie Russo  - 112

Kelleen Hoffman - 113

Lauren McCarthy - 113 *

13) Poland (322)

Nina Gordan - 106

Kylie Kapics - 107

Olivia Loftus - 109

Cassey Smith - 117 *

Katelynn Roberts - 124 *

14) Conneaut (343)

Jacqui Detlich - 105

Brooke Wise - 116

Grace Hans - 122

Skyla Vasquez - 140 *

Mandy Bernhardt - 141 *

15) Grove City (349)

Annie Arnold - 108

Emily McIlwain - 119

Elle Myford - 122

Emily Sindlinger - 134 *

16) Warren (368)

Katherine Smith - 115

Madeline Walker - 118

Maelee Mandeville - 134

Marissa Palmieri - 135

Harley Poole - 141 *

Lexi Paris - 141 *

Reynolds

Zoey Stern - 88

Anna Harpst - 95

* = not included in team score

Cardinals sweep EFC

ERIE — The Cochranton girls volleyball team completed a sweep (25-6, 25-15, 25-8) over Region 2 opponent Erie First Christian on Thursday. With the win, the Lady Cardinals are 2-0 on the season.

Devyn Sokol led the way with 13 kills. Brooklyn Needler added eight kills and four aces while Danielle Hoffman recorded four kills and four aces. Dana Jackson orchestrated the offense with 25 assists.

Cochranton will next participate in the Shaler Tournament on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

Panthers fall in five sets

WATERFORD — The Saegertown girls volleyball team lost in five sets (25-19, 20-25, 23-25, 25-20, 11-15) to non-region opponent Fort LeBoeuf on Thursday. With the loss, the Lady Panthers are now 1-1 on the season.

Alyssa Arblaster led with 11 kills and four aces. Brywn McLaughlin and Camryn Trzeciak added seven and six kills, respectively. Rylie Braymer led with 20 digs while Kacie Mook and Trzeciak compiled 16 and 13, respectively. Lindsey Greco orchestrated the offense with 22 assists. Greco also earned three aces.

Saegertown will be back in action at the Fort LeBoeuf Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at 9 a.m.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you