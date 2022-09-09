HERMITAGE — The Meadville girls golf team finished in seventh place at the Tam O'Shanter Invitational on Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs earned a team score of 290.
Kelsi Hefner led the Lady Bulldogs with a 290. Brooke Hart and Cerese Litinger earned scores of 97 and 98, respectively. Kennedy Gunn and Sara Pifer each scored a 104.
Conneaut also participated in the event, finishing in 14th place with a 343. Jacqui Detlich secured the lowest score for the Lady Eagles with a 105. Brooke Wise and Grace Hans finished with scores of 116 and 122, respectively.
Hickory earned first place with a 232.
1) Hickory (235)
Sasha Petrochrid - 73
Lucianna Masters - 78
Ava Liburdi - 84
Ava Miklos - 91 *
Madey Myers - 99 *
2) Northeast (265)
Anna Swan - 69
Tatiana Llera - 93
Arianna Llera - 103
Alexa Lute - 127 *
Kyleish Olyer - 137 *
3) South Fayette (273)
Marissa Malosh - 79
Ally Brennan - 91
Cella Pusateri - 103
Cesa Pusateri - 107 *
Meghan Kuczinski - 109 *
4) Mercyhurst Prep (273)
Izzy Barbeno - 86
Katie Caryl - 89
Lia Macek - 98
Lena Fuss - 100 *
Lauren Keffer - 120 *
5) McDowell #1 (274)
Alexis Marsh - 83
Anghie Wolf - 94
Ella Bickel - 97
Gerelia Kang - 98 *
Ava Neumaier - 99 *
6) Cathedral Prep (275)
Anna Zinram - 85
Lindsey Armanini - 90
Cecelia Morgan - 100
Claire Williams - 106 *
Emily Dudenhoffer - 119 *
7) Meadville (290)
Kelsi Hefner - 95
Brooke Hart - 97
Cerese Litinger - 98
Kennedy Gunn - 104 *
Sara Pifer - 104 *
8) Erie (298)
Elizabeth D'Andrea - 84
Sheraden Sears - 100
Josie Berdis - 114
9) West Middlesex (309)
Kate Sowers - 71
Maya Mourtacos - 119
Kylie Kimpan - 119
KK Leonard - 120 *
Kaylee McCarty - 136 *
10) General McLane (310)
Jane Howard - 101
Sophia Boutte - 103
Estella Menc - 106
11) Columbiana (319)
Katrina Patrick - 104
Averi Mazei - 107
Isabella Travis - 108
Hailey Muntean - 112 *
Annaka Patrick - 119 *
12) McDowell #2 (322)
Brooke Hamilton - 97
Elise Masua - 105 *
Frankie Russo - 112
Kelleen Hoffman - 113
Lauren McCarthy - 113 *
13) Poland (322)
Nina Gordan - 106
Kylie Kapics - 107
Olivia Loftus - 109
Cassey Smith - 117 *
Katelynn Roberts - 124 *
14) Conneaut (343)
Jacqui Detlich - 105
Brooke Wise - 116
Grace Hans - 122
Skyla Vasquez - 140 *
Mandy Bernhardt - 141 *
15) Grove City (349)
Annie Arnold - 108
Emily McIlwain - 119
Elle Myford - 122
Emily Sindlinger - 134 *
16) Warren (368)
Katherine Smith - 115
Madeline Walker - 118
Maelee Mandeville - 134
Marissa Palmieri - 135
Harley Poole - 141 *
Lexi Paris - 141 *
Reynolds
Zoey Stern - 88
Anna Harpst - 95
* = not included in team score
Cardinals sweep EFC
ERIE — The Cochranton girls volleyball team completed a sweep (25-6, 25-15, 25-8) over Region 2 opponent Erie First Christian on Thursday. With the win, the Lady Cardinals are 2-0 on the season.
Devyn Sokol led the way with 13 kills. Brooklyn Needler added eight kills and four aces while Danielle Hoffman recorded four kills and four aces. Dana Jackson orchestrated the offense with 25 assists.
Cochranton will next participate in the Shaler Tournament on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
Panthers fall in five sets
WATERFORD — The Saegertown girls volleyball team lost in five sets (25-19, 20-25, 23-25, 25-20, 11-15) to non-region opponent Fort LeBoeuf on Thursday. With the loss, the Lady Panthers are now 1-1 on the season.
Alyssa Arblaster led with 11 kills and four aces. Brywn McLaughlin and Camryn Trzeciak added seven and six kills, respectively. Rylie Braymer led with 20 digs while Kacie Mook and Trzeciak compiled 16 and 13, respectively. Lindsey Greco orchestrated the offense with 22 assists. Greco also earned three aces.
Saegertown will be back in action at the Fort LeBoeuf Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at 9 a.m.
