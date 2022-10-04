The Meadville Bulldog hockey team lost 6-1 to PIHL opponent Thomas Jefferson in the team’s season opener on Monday night at George S. DeArment Ice Arena. The Jaguars came into Monday’s game as a state finalist from last season.
The Jaguars dominated the game from the start with three first-period goals from Brian Spencer, Scott Allan and Andrew Oliver. After Allan found the back of the net again in the second period, Trevor Kessler got the Bulldogs on the board on a power-play goal. Preston Phillis and Sam Engels assisted on Kessler’s goal. The Jaguars scored again in the second period and one more time in the third to make it a five-goal game.
Goalie Sam Coppola saved 49 out of 55 shots. Overall, the Jaguars outshot the Bulldogs 55-13.
“If there’s another team better than Thomas Jefferson, I’ll be surprised,” said Meadville head coach Jamie Plunkett. “They’re a complete team.”
Meadville will have a week off before hitting the road against Mars next Monday at 7 p.m. for another conference matchup.
