The Meadville girls basketball fell to Seneca 65-35 in the first game of the Meadville tip-off tournament on Friday at the House of Thrills.
The Bulldogs played a competitive first quarter after only being down 17-15. Sophomore Marlaya McCoy scored five early points and started off the game with a 3-pointer. McCoy earned nine points by the end of the quarter.
"The first half, especially the first quarter, we came out with a lot of energy, a lot of excitement, a lot of emotion," said Meadville head coach Jason Longo. "We were hanging in there pretty well. As you can see through subs, we have a pretty light bench to be pulling from this early in the season. We don't expect that to happen until later on in the season, but for now we're a little light on the bench.
The second quarter was a different story as the Bobcats opened on a 9-0 run. The Bobcats were able to pull away mainly because forwards Lauren and Meghan Konkol dominated the post. The Bulldogs offense finally started to find a rhythm towards the end of the quarter. Alex Gallagher scored the Bulldogs’ first two points of the quarter and Oasis Brannon made a pair of deep twos. However, the Bulldogs went into the locker room down 36-24.
"The girls got tired out there," Longo said. "When you get tired, fouls start happening. We did get in foul trouble there in the second period. It kind of hurt us a little bit."
The Bobcats' momentum continued in the second half as they outscored the Bulldogs 29-11 during the final two quarters.
McCoy led the Lady Bulldogs with 12 points to go along with a pair of threes. Aliviah Ashton and Oasis Brannon recorded five points each while Gallagher contributed four. Sydney Burchard and Samiyah Chambers compiled three points apiece.
"I gotta give it to my girls," Longo said. "We have struggled here for the about two-and-a-half, three years, but these girls always give me 100 percent out there. This year, I really think we have a lot of stuff to grow on."
Meadville will be back in action in the consolation game today at 12:30 p.m. against Union.
Meadville (35)
McCoy 5 0-3 12, Chambers 1 0-0 3, Gallagher 2 0-3 4, Ashton 2 3-4 5, Burchard 1 0-0 3, Bramon 2 1-2 5. Totals 13 3-10 35.
3-point goals: Meadville — McCoy 2, Chambers, Ashton.
Records: Seneca 1-0, 0-0 Region 3; Meadville 0-1, 0-0 Region 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.