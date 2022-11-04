KITTANNING — The Meadville Bulldogs hockey team lost to PIHL opponent Armstrong 6-5 in overtime on Thursday. With the loss, the Bulldogs fall to 1-5-1 on the season, but earned their first point in PIHL play.
The Bulldogs got off to a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to goals by Rocco Tartaglione and Trevor Kessler.
“We played a good first period,” said head coach Jamie Plunkett.
In the second period, the Bulldogs gave up four goals and were in the penalty box for 14 minutes. They were also outshot 24-3 by the River Hawks.
“In the second, we were brain dead,” Plunkett said.
The Bulldogs came back with three third-period goals to force overtime. Kessler scored his second goal of the game. Then, Alex Burgess gave the Bulldogs their second goal of the period. After Burgess’ goal, Ben Hilson notched his first varsity goal to tie the game.
However, Armstrong scored in the first two minutes of overtime to earn the win. At goal, Sam Coppola saved 47 out of 53 shots for the Bulldogs.
“I thought we did a better job in our defensive coverages,” Plunkett said.
The Bulldogs will be back in action today against St. Ignatius in Strongsville, Ohio at 5:50 p.m in a non-conference matchup.
