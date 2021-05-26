FAIRVIEW — The Meadville Bulldogs never gave up, but Cathedral Prep’s lead was insurmountable.
The Ramblers won the District 10 championship game 12-4 at Fairview High School on Tuesday.
Less than two minutes into the game, Prep’s Eric Hindman opened the scoring with a hard shot into the back of the net. The Ramblers added another goal when Jonathan Zambroski scored at the 7:41 mark.
At 5:01, Prep was called for a double foul and despite being down two players for two minutes, the Rambler defense held strong and didn’t allow the ‘Dogs to score.
“They competed but we couldn’t get any goals early on,” Meadville head coach Rob Schwab said. “We had a lot of shots early on and couldn’t score. We were never able to get momentum.”
Hindman secured a hat trick with goals at the 10:08 and 9:10 marks. Zambroski and Austin Faulkner each added a goal to give Prep a 6-0 lead at halftime.
Meadville came out of halftime fired up and got on the board at the 9:59 mark when Timothy Plyler bounced a shot in off the post.
The Ramblers responded by rattling off four more goals in the period to kill any Bulldog momentum from Plyer’s goal.
“Their goalie played really well,” Schwab said. “We made some mistakes in our passing and that led to turnovers. They capitalized on our mistakes early on.”
Entering the final quarter, Prep held a commanding 10-1 lead. Two quick Rambler goals at 10:47 and 10:29 put the game out of reach.
Despite being down 12-1, the Bulldogs kept fighting and added three goals over the final nine minutes. Andrew Derlink scored twice and Michael Mahoney added one.
“They battled to the end and it was all for the seniors,” Schwab said.
Derlink, a senior, led the team with two goals. Plyer, also a senior added a goal. Mahoney added a score as well.
With the loss, Meadville ended its season at 10-6 with three losses to Prep. The Bulldogs beat Prep once this year 5-7 in double overtime on April 19.
“It was a good season. We kind of peaked there towards the end of April and that was when we hit our stride. We didn’t finish as strong as we could have.”
Cathedral Prep won their eighth district championship and will advance to play the District 7 runner-up on Tuesday, June 2.