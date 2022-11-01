The Meadville Bulldog hockey team lost to PIHL opponent Butler 9-4 on Monday at the George A. DeArment Ice Arena. With the loss, the Bulldogs are now 1-5 in the season with an 0-5 record against conference opponents.
“Not much to say, but I’d say it was a poor effort from top to bottom,” said Meadville head coach Jamie Plunkett.
After Butler scored the first goal of the game, Cam Arpin tied it at 1. However, the Golden Tornado scored four unanswered goals and never looked back.
Preston Phillis earned a goal in the second period while Ethen Konetsky scored twice in the third period.
“We didn’t compete,” Plunkett said. “We’ve been making the same mistakes since the beginning of the season.”
Meadville will next go on the road to take on another PIHL opponent in Armstrong on Thursday at 7 p.m.
