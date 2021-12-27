WARREN — The Meadville wrestling team won its first match of the season 57-12 against Region 5 opponent Warren on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs won ten of the 11 contested matches against the Dragons.
Action started at the 126 weight class with Caleb Anderson pinning his opponent. Alex Kinder (132) won his bout 10-9 before pins by Mark Dait (138) and Brighton Anderson (145).
Westin Chess (152) won his match 17-1 and Alaric Jones earned six points with a no-contest at 160-pounds.
Ty Tidball (172), Tyler Battle (189), Griffin Buzzell (215) and Rhoan Woodrow (285) each won via pin. Ben Fuller (106) won 10-4.
Warren earned points in the 113-weigh class with a pin and a no-contest at 120.
Meadville is now 1-0 overall and in the region. They return to action for a home match on Jan. 5 against Erie High.