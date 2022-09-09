ERIE — The Meadville boys golf team finished in fifth place out of seven teams in a Region 6 mega match on Thursday. The match took place at Whispering Woods Golf Course and was hosted by Cathedral Prep.
The Bulldogs finished with an overall score of 367. Alex Burgess and Gino Gilberto each finished with a 90 to lead the Bulldogs. Phil Pandolph and and Robert Mahoney also finished in the 90's with a 92 and 95, respectively. Jake Friters earned a 103.
Cathedral Prep took first place in the team event with a 321. Breckin Taylor won first place individually with a 71 (-1).
McDowell (340), Erie (353) and Warren (363) took home the next three spots. Hickory (375) and Corry (400) rounded out the final top spots.
1) Cathedral Prep (321)
Breckin Taylor - 71
Trey Thompson - 80
Connor Laird - 84
Matt Costa - 86
Ryan Eastbourn - 90 *
2) McDowell (340)
John Ferretti - 82
Jack Mucha - 85
Delsandro - 85
Brody Paris - 88
Bryce Peterson - 89 *
3) Erie (353)
Kyle Westfall - 78
Evan Nazdam - 82
Eli Nicklas - 88
Austin Williams - 105
Owen Sinnot - 111 *
4) Warren (363)
Conner Zaffino - 89
Braddock Damore - 90
Owen Blum - 90
Reid Olsen - 94
Owen Becker - 100 *
5) Meadville (367)
Alex Burgess - 90
Gino Gilberto - 90
Phil Pandolph - 92
Robert Mahoney - 95
Jake Friters - 103 *
6) Hickory (375)
Aidan Enoch - 87
Ryan Brown - 94
Ference - 96
Owen Hamelly - 98
Adam Scott - 111 *
7) Corry (400)
Nate James - 77
Jacob Swartzfager - 93
Logan Davis - 110
Ashton Mineo - 120
Jacob Gantz - 124 *
* = score not included in total
