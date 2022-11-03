After each team earned a bye in the quarter final round, Conneaut and Meadville are set to play in the District 10 3A semifinals tonight at Cochranton High School. If each team wins, then they will meet in the district championship on Saturday.
(2) Meadville vs. (3) Warren — 6 p.m.
The Meadville Bulldogs will face off against the Warren Dragons in the first game of the double header. The Dragons entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed and defeated No. 6 seed Cathedral Prep in the quarter finals last week.
“I expect it to be a tightly contested match,” said Meadville head coach Tim Schleicher. “Warren is an excellent team and we will have to play well to have success.”
The Lady Bulldogs finished the regular season with a record of 11-3. They also finished 7-1 in region competition with their only loss coming against Conneaut.
Leading the attack for Bulldogs is sophomore outside hitter Emma Parks. Besides Parks, Kendall Mealy is another hitter who’s capable of earning kills. Middle blocker Ellie Kellick is another name to watch up front at the net. Elliott Schleicher runs the Bulldogs’ offense at setter. Defensively, the Bulldogs are led by Sydney Burchard and Sydney Holt.
“We need to be solid defensively,” Schleicher said. “They have a very balanced attack and that is difficult to deal with on the defensive side of the ball. Secondly, we need to play well in the serve/pass game. Warren has some tough servers and we need to put up good settable balls out of serve receive. Lastly, we need to limit our errors and attempt to make Warren earn every point they score.”
The Dragons finished fourth in Region 5 with a record of 12-4. In their only matchup of the season, the Bulldogs defeated the Dragons in four sets.
“They have a really outstanding middle that we need to try our best to slow down,” Schleicher said. “And like I mentioned before, their overall balance as a team. They are solid in every position.”
(1) Conneaut vs. (5) Hickory — 7:30 p.m.
The Conneaut Eagles will battle the Hickory Hornets in the night cap at Cochranton. The Hornets earned the No. 5 seed and beat No. 4 General McLane in the quarter finals.
“Both teams are going to dig in and put forth their best efforts,” said Conneaut head coach Christine Krankota. “It should make for some exciting volleyball in an intense, energized atmosphere.”
This year, the Eagles won their fifth consecutive Region 5 title with a record of 12-0. They finished 8-0 in region play.
The Eagles are led by former region player of the year Kaylee Mattera at outside hitter. A Division II Seton Hill recruit, Mattera eclipsed the 1,000-kill mark this year. Besides Mattera, the Lady Eagles can also rely on Ashley Crabb, Sylvia Prebor, Mackenzie Wensel, Ginger Woods, Paris Karastury and Lainie Harrington. Payten Karastury runs the Eagles’ offense at setter.
“Serving tough and passing consistently will be key factors in realizing success (today),” Krankota said. “We need to play hard, play together and not dwell on mistakes.”
The Hornets finished fifth in Region 5 with a record of 9-8. The Eagles swept the Hornets during their only meeting this season.
“Hickory is athletic and very scrappy, there’s no quit in them and they make opponents work,” Krankota said. “We know they are rolling into (today’s) match with a great deal of confidence and momentum.”
The winner will play either Meadville or Warren in the district championship on Saturday.
