GROVE CITY — The Meadville Bulldogs lost a non-region match up with Grove City 50-48.
The teams combined for 98 points and 911 yards. The lead changed several times, but the Eagles held on for the win.
The Bulldogs had a team total of 454 rushing yards, compared to Grove City’s 193.
The two-headed rushing attack of Griffin Buzzell and Khalon Simmons were lethal for Meadville. Buzzell lead the way with 190 yards and three touchdowns. Simmons recorded 157 yards and two touchdowns.
Brady Walker added 95 yards and one touchdown.
Grove City out-passed Meadville 229-35. Hunter Hohman went 18-31 with 230 air yards and two passing touchdowns.
The Eagles were led in rushing by Curtis Hovis who managed 214 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
The Bulldogs fumbled six times, losing five of them. They also accumulated ten penalties for 65 yards.
The Bulldogs return to Bender Field for a Region 5 matchup against General McLane next week.