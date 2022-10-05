The Meadville girls volleyball team battled throughout its matchup against Corry, but the Lady Bulldogs fell 3-2 (25-19, 22-25, 15-25, 25-22, 15-13) in a non-region contest that went five sets on Tuesday night at the House of Thrills.
“That’s why that team’s on the schedule,” said Meadville head coach Tim Schleicher. “They’re a good team and it was probably a really fun match to watch in the stands. It was a little stressful out here.”
With both teams earning two sets apiece, the match went into a decisive fifth set. The final set saw both teams trading points with no team having a lead bigger than two. The Lady Bulldogs led 9-7 after a kill by Elliott Schleicher. However, the Lady Beavers scored three consecutive points, which forced Meadville to call a timeout. After the timeout, Corry earned another point to go up by two.
After the two teams each earned another point, the Lady Bulldogs notched back-to-back points to tie the set at 12. However, the Lady Beavers scored the next points to put it back at a two-point lead. After another timeout, the Bulldogs earned a kill from Schleicher to pull within one, However, that was the last point Meadville earned as the Lady Beavers got a block and a dig to get the necessary 15 points to win the set and match.
“They made a couple more plays,” Schleicher said. “That’s the end right there. They just made a couple more plays. We played a really good team. We just need to be two points better. You don’t have to sweep anybody, you just gotta be two points better and keep working. As long as there’s points on the board.”
Before Corry won the fourth set to force a fifth, Meadville picked up wins in the second and third sets. In the second set, the two teams went back-and-forth to start. With the set tied at three, the Lady Beavers went on a 8-1 run to go up 11-4. After Corry earned an ace for their 11th point, Schleicher called a timeout.
Out of the timeout, Meadville scored four unanswered points to pull within three. After going down 14-10, the Lady Bulldogs scored four consecutive points to tie it up. After Corry scored a point, the Bulldogs responded with another five points. Following a kill by Emma Parks, Corry called a timeout down 19-15. The Lady Beavers kept things close for the rest of the set, but a service error gave Meadville a 25-22 win to tie the match at one.
Meadville came out hot in the ensuing set, starting out with a 7-2 advantage. The Bulldogs finished the rest of the set with little issue as their lead never went below four points. The Lady Bulldogs ended on an 18-13 run to win the set 25-15 to gain a 2-1 advantage.
Schleicher thought his team responded well in the second and third sets, especially after dropping the first set 25-19.
“I was happy with how we came back after the poor start, dropping the first set,” Schleicher said. “I think we were down big the second set also and we ran that one back, so that was a good job of being resilient and just sticking to what you need to do and not panicking.”
Parks secured a game-high 47 kills. Parks earned the majority of the kills as the Lady Bulldogs earned 62 kills as a team. Sydney Holt was second on the second on the team with seven kills while Ellie Kellick and Schleicher added five and three, respectively. At setter, Schleicher passed for 49 assists.
“(Parks is) our go-to player,” Schleicher said. “It’s no secret. Everybody in the district knows that she’s a really great player and for her to have a performance like that when teams know what’s coming their way is just a testament to what kind of player she is and what she’s gonna grow to become even in her next couple years.”
For Corry, MaKenna Moore led the team with 16 kills and was second with 18 digs. Aubrey Chase and Halle Albers added 14 and 12 kills, respectively. Albers also earned 15 digs while Tayler Elchynski led the team with 21. Payton McCray and Kendyll Chamberlin paced the offense with 30 and 20 assists, respectively.
“Corry serves well,” Schleicher said. “That’s one of their biggest strengths. They served well and they put a lot of stress on us in serve-receive, which made it hard to get the ball to where we needed to.”
On Tuesday, Meadville also honored its lone senior, defensive specialist Sydney Burchard, on senior night before the game. During her senior night, Burchard earned three assists.
“Sydney is just one of those kids that you need on your team because she has a motor like nobody else,” Schleicher said. “She’s fearless and she’s one of the most competitive kids in our gym, so I was happy with how hard she played tonight and she serves really well for us.”
The Lady Bulldogs will have to move on from Tuesday’s loss quickly because they host Crawford County rival Cochranton tonight at 7 p.m. The Cardinals are ranked fifth in the state in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll for Class 1A.
“We have less than 24 hours and then we’re going again,” Schleicher said. “Cochranton’s coming here (today), so it’ll be another great test for us and it’s nice after a loss like this, you can just wash your hands of it and go play again in 24 hours.”
