MEADVILLE — The Lady Bulldogs came out strong but fell flat in the second quarter against the Greenville Trojans in Monday girls basketball play.
After trailing 11-8 after one, Meadville scored zero points in the second period to fall behind 25-8 at halftime. Greeville kept its momentum in the second half, outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 23-12 the rest of the way.
Pacing Meadville was Crizya Chew with nine points and the teams lone 3-pointer. Carlie Longo added seven while Alex Gallagher and Lexi Carr each added two.
Greenville had two double digit scorers with Jaidah Rosario and Josie Lewis scoring 17 and 16 points, respectively.
Meadville finished the season 1-17 and on a 14 game losing streak.
Greenville (48)
Mallek 0 0-0 0, Schaller 2 1-2 5, Batt 1 2-2 4, Harpst 1 0-0 2, Rosario 8 1-2 17, Hammond 0 0-0 0, Cano 2 0-0 4, Kelley 0 0-0 0, Lewis 6 0-0 16, Philson 0 0-2 0. Totals 20 4-6 48.
Meadville (20)
Longo 3 1-2 7, Smith 0 0-0 0, Chew 2 4-10 9, Buknett 0 0-0 0, Templin 0 0-0 0, Burchard 0 0-0 0, Gallagher 0 2-2 2, Rhoades 0 0-0 0, Carr 1 0-0 2 5. Totals 7-14 20.
Greenville 11 14 16 7 — 48
Meadville 8 0 8 4 — 20
3-point goals: Greenville — Lewis 4; Meadville — Chew.
Records: Greenville 13-2, 9-1 Region 4 ; Meadville 1-17, 1-11 Region 5.
Panthers edge Cardinals by 1
COCHRANTON — The Saegertown Panthers narrowly defeated the Cochranton Cardinals 48-47 in girls basketball action on Monday.
Despite shooting 3-12 from the free throw line, Saegertown was able to come back from a 31-20 halftime deficit to win in the Region 2 matchup in Cochranton.
Leading the Panthers was Mollie Przybowski and Hailee Gregor with 13 points each. Ava Jones added eight.
The Cardinals made 10 total 3-pointers in the contest but only mustered 16 points in the second half. Leading Cochranton was Lexi Moore with 11 points.
Saegertown (48)
Przybowski 6 0-2 13, Braymer 2 0-2 4, Smith 2 0-1 4, Jones 4 0-1 8, Gregor 5 3-6 13, Kindervater 3 0-0 6.Totals 22 3-12 48.
Cochranton (47)
Richter 3 0-0 9, Gallo 0 2-2 2, Freyermuth 2 0-0 6, McBryar 3 0-0 9, McGill 5 0-2 10, Moore 4 1-1 11.Totals 17 3-5 47.
Saegertown 10 10 16 12 — 48
Cochranton 12 19 9 7 — 47
3-point goals: Saegertown — Przybowski; Cochranton — Richter 3, McBryar 3, Freyermuth 2, Moore 2.
Records: Saegertown 10-4, 9-4 Region 2 ; Cochranton 7-9, 6-6 Region 2.
Blue Devils overpower Bobcats
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Maddie and Makenzie Yanc scored 26 of the team’s 41 points in a 41-31 win over Seneca on Monday.
Maddie scored 14 while her sister, Makenzie, added 12 in the Region 2 matchup in girls hoops.
Taylor Klick led Seneca with 13 points.
Cambridge wrapped up its regular season with a 15-3 overall record and a Region 2 title.
Seneca (31)
Kent 1 1-2 3, Klick 4 4-6 13, Hartman 2 0-0 4, Hinds 1 2-2 5, O’Connell 0 0-1 0, Schnieder 0 3-6 3, Peterson 0 0-0 0.Totals 9 11-20 31.
Cambridge Springs (41)
Kline 1 0-0 2, Rauscher 0 0-0 0, Wheeler 3 0-1 7, Makenzie Yanc 4 4-12 12, Maddie Yanc 5 4-6 14, Rodgers 2 0-0 6.Totals 15 8-19 41.
Seneca 5 8 10 8 — 31
Cambridge Springs 7 7 14 13 — 41
3-point goals: Seneca —Klick, Hinds; Cambridge Springs — Rodgers 2, Wheeler.
Records: Seneca 12-8, 9-5 Region 2 ; Cambridge Springs 15-3, 12-2 Region 2.