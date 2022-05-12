SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — The Meadville boys lacrosse team defeated Crawford County rival Conneaut 12-5 at Conneaut Lake Middle School.
With the win, the Bulldogs have swept the season series with the Eagles. Of the three games the teams have played, Wednesday’s game was the closest and the first one hosted by Conneaut. The ’Dogs defeated the Eagles 19-1 on April 4 and 24-1 on April 29.
Meadville head coach Rob Schwab admitted that playing on a grass field was an adjustment for his team as opposed to the turf at Bender Field.
“We’re playing on grass,” Schwab said. “That slows the game down. It’s harder to get ground balls. It plays under your advantage if you’re used to playing on it. It gives you a boost.”
Despite playing on the grass field, the Bulldogs still got off to a fast start. The Bulldogs sent six shots into the net before the Eagles got their first goal of the game from Nathaniel Turner.
The ’Dogs then responded with four unanswered goals, starting with two consecutive goals from Gage DeVore and one from Brandon Cornell. DeVore scored again off an assist from Michael Mahoney with 2:05 left in the half. Eight seconds later, Dylan Fletcher scored on a breakaway to put the deficit back at eight. Cornell added another goal 1:34 before halftime to make it 11-2.
“We were getting possessions, good passing and we had some real good shooting,” Schwab said. “They were finishing well.”
The second half started with two goals from the Eagles. The first one was scored when the ball rolled past Bulldogs goaltender Ian Fife and into the net. Turner then tallied his second goal of the night to put the lead back at seven with 8:14 left in the third quarter. Matt Skornick then scored the ’Dogs only goal of the second half at 7:01 mark of the quarter.
The fourth quarter didn’t see much offense as Turner’s goal with 6:12 left in the game was the only goal during the final 12 minutes.
“This was the team that I was waiting for,” said Conneaut head coach Todd Turner. “The last couple of games, they’ve been pretty flat. They came out to play tonight in their senior night. They’re excited. We played fast. We played 100 miles an hour. Meadville’s a good team. We got a long way to go with our program and I just wanted my guys to come out and compete and that’s what they did tonight.”
Wednesday was the Eagles’ senior night as the team’s eight seniors were honored before the game: Turner, Fletcher, Anthony Grebiner, Dylan Lehman, Caden Nichols, Brandon Medrick, Derek Chiocco and JJ Miller.
“The eight seniors that I got tonight, most of them have been with me since seventh grade,” Turner said. “They’re the soul. They have changed the whole perception of Conneaut lacrosse. They’ve went from just a spot on the schedule to we can actually play. These guys have carried the culture through. They’re just everything.”
With the loss, the Eagles season ends at 0-14. Despite not earning a win this season, Turner has seen his team grow beyond wins and losses.
“Confidence is way up,” Turner said. “They’re not afraid to try to move the ball around. Everybody can get the ball, everybody can touch it. That’s the nice thing about having low numbers, you’re gonna get minutes in the game and everybody’s just improved, so their confidence is up. When their confidence gets up, their energy gets up and it’s just a fun game to watch.”
While Conneaut’s season is over, Meadville has one more regular season game Friday at Cathedral Prep at 7 p.m. The Ramblers are 9-5 overall and 9-0 in the region, which includes two wins against Meadville.
“We still got some stuff to clean up,” Schwab said. “I’m hoping we show up and have a good game. Last time out, we didn’t have our best performance, so I’m hoping that we show up and have our good game that night.”