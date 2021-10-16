OIL CITY — Meadville kept its winning streak alive with a 48-0 win at Oil City on Friday.
The Bulldogs were led by their three-headed rushing attack and a stout defense.
Khalon Simmons ran for 209 yards and four touchdowns off of 10 carries.
In the first quarter he busted off runs of five and 62 yards to give Meadville a 14-0 lead. He added a 37 yard score in the second quarter and a 20 yarder in the third.
Brady Walker ran for 134 yards and one touchdown on 13 attempts. His lone score came on a 12-yard run in the third.
The lone senior on the team, Griffin Buzzell, ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 9 attempts. He scored on runs of 44 and 12 yards.
Defensively, the Bulldogs corralled District 10’s leading rusher in Oil City’s Ethen Knox. Knox rushed for 95 yards on 25 attempts.
The shutout was Meadville’s fourth-consecutive. It was also the team’s fifth straight win. Meadville is outscoring opponents 278-7 over its win-streak.
Simmons went over 1,000 yards on the season and is now at 1,008. He’s also scored 18 touchdowns, both marks lead the team.
Fellow rushers Buzell and Walker are nearing the 1,000 yard mark as well. Buzzell is at 975 with 13 touchdowns while Walker is at 730 and 14 touchdowns.
Meadville has completed its Region 5 schedule at a perfect 6-0. Both losses are to non-region opponents.
The Bulldogs return to Bender Field next week to host Cathedral Prep before hosting Mercyhurst Prep the following week in the regular season finale.
Meadville 14 14 20 0 — 48
Oil City 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
M — Khalon Simmons 5-yard run (Xp good)
M — Khalon Simmons 62-yard run (Xp good)
Second Quarter
M — Khalon Simmons 37-yard run (Xp good)
M — Griffin Buzzell 12-yard run (Xp good)
Third Quarter
M — Griffin Buzzell 44-yard run (Xp good)
M — Brady Walker 12-yard run (Xp good)
M — Khalon Simmons 20-yard run (Xp no good)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: M — Simmons 10-209, Walker 13-134, Buzzell 9-110, Longstreth 20(-2); OC — Knox 25-95, Pearsall 8-20, Ley 6-(-28)
PASSING: M — Longstreth 0-1; OC — Lay 3-4 48 yds, Knox 1-3 13 yds
RECEIVING: OC — Pearsall 3-48, DeLong 1-13
Records: Meadville 6-2; Oil City 3-4.