HERMITAGE — The Meadville girls volleyball team defeated Region 5 opponent Hickory 3-0 (25-18, 25-11, 25-22) on Tuesday. With the win, the Lady Bulldogs improve to 10-3 overall with a 6-1 mark in region play.
Emma Parks led the Lady Bulldogs with 16 kills and 17 digs while Kendall Mealy added 14 digs. At setter, Elliot Schleicher passed for 23 assists while adding five kills and 10 digs.
Meadville will conclude its regular season on the road on Thursday against another region opponent in Warren at 7 p.m.
Eagles win in three sets
GROVE CITY — The Conneaut girls volleyball team swept Region 5 foe Grove City 3-0 (25-4, 25-7, 25-15) on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles are now 11-0 overall and 7-0 in region competition.
Kaylee Mattera led the Lady Eagles with 15 kills while adding four aces and two blocks. Sylvia Prebor and Ginger Woods recorded five kills and four blocks each. Defensively, Paris Karastury added seven digs. Mackenzie Wensel stuffed the stat sheet with five aces, four digs, three kills and two blocks. Payten Karastury paced the offense with 22 assists. Karastury also contributed three aces.
Conneaut will stay on the road on Thursday to take on another region opponent in General McLane at 6 p.m.
Cards win easily
COCHRANTON — The Cochranton girls volleyball team made easy work of Region 2 opponent Iroquois 3-0 (25-5, 25-5, 25-8) on Tuesday. With the win, the Lady Cardinals are now 14-1 overall with a 13-0 record in region play.
Devyn Sokol and Brooklyn Needler each earned nine kills. Claire McCartney contributed five aces. Dana Jackson orchestrated the offense with 29 assists.
The Cardinals will be back in action for their regular season finale on Thursday as they go on the road to take on Crawford County rival Maplewood at 7 p.m.
Eagles and Cards split
LINESVILLE — Conneaut and Cochranton competed against each other in cross country action on Tuesday. Each side took home a victory. In boys action, the Cardinals won 23-34. On the girls side, Conneaut won 18-39.
In the boys race, the Cardinals took the top three spots courtesy of Kyler Woolstrum (18:36), Chase Miller (18:37) and Landon Homa (18:39).
The Eagles then took the next four stops with Daniel Hunter (19:44) leading the way. Following Hunter was Mitchell Lasko (19:45), Nick Garcia (20:17) and Juan Montes (20:24).
In girls action, the Eagles earned the top three spots. Kaylee Montes led the way with a time of 23:52. Chloe Fields (24:20) and Jessica Pelc (25:05) finished behind Montes. Pacing the Cardinals was Aliyah Hope, who finished with a time of 26:33.
