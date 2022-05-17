LINESVILLE — The Meadville boys volleyball team clinched the District 10 Region 1 title with a 3-0 sweep (25-12, 25-13, 25-7) against Crawford County rival Conneaut on Monday. With the win, the Bulldogs keep their undefeated season alive at 13-0 while the Eagles now sit at 7-6.
Jackson Decker led the Bulldogs with 11 kills and four aces. Julian Jones and Mitch McKain added six kills and three aces each. Caden Mealy tallied 25 assists and three kills.
For the Eagles, Spencer Foister earned 11 assists and a block. Jakob Welcheck, Nick Fidanza and Nolan Rados each added four kills. Carter Osborn contributed three kills.
Meadville will conclude its regular season tonight at the House of Thrills at 7 p.m. against McDowell. The Trojans are 12-1 on the season with their only loss coming to the Bulldogs on April 7 in five sets. After their match against the Trojans, the Bulldogs will open the District 10 2A tournament as the No. 1 seed and take on No. 8 Cathedral Prep on Thursday at Cochranton High School at 6 p.m.
While the Bulldogs have one more regular season match, Conneaut has concluded its regular season and is set to start the district tournament as the No. 4 seed on Thursday. The Eagles will take on No. 5 seed Erie First Christian at 7:30 p.m. at Cochranton High School. Erie First Christian defeated Conneaut 3-1 on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.