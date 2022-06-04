The boys volleyball state playoffs resume today with Meadville and Cochranton still in contention for a state title in the Class 2A bracket.
After defeating Ambridge in the first round on Tuesday, the District 10 champion Bulldogs will take on Our Lady of Sacred Heart in the quarterfinals at Westminster College at 12 p.m.
Cochranton will compete against York Suburban at Bald Eagle High School at 12 p.m. The Cardinals downed Montour on Tuesday to get to the quarterfinals.
If the Bulldogs and Cardinals are both victorious, then they will meet in the semifinal round next Tuesday for their fourth matchup of the season.
Meadville vs. OLSH
at Westminster College, noon
Meadville will travel to Westminster College to take on WPIAL runner up OLSH. The 18-0 Bulldogs have been No. 1 in the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class 2A poll all season while the the Chargers are ranked No. 8 in the latest poll.
“We expect it to be a tough game,” said Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft. “We are excited to continue to play high level volleyball. It’s not going to be easy, but we are looking forward to the match.”
The Bulldogs have many reliable weapons in an offense that is run by setter Caden Mealy. The Bulldogs also have reliable outside hitters in Jackson Decker (6-4) and Julian Jones (5-10). Cameron Schleicher (6-4) and Mitch McKain (6-0) dominate the inside for the Bulldogs.
“I think that serving and passing are going to be keys to the game, as always, and keeping a consistent level of energy throughout,” Bancroft said.
The Chargers come into today’s matchup with an 18-2 record on the season. The Chargers swept West Shamokin 3-0 (30-28, 25-20, 25-20) in the first round of the state playoffs on Tuesday.
“They’re a tall team and play aggressive at the net,” Bancroft said. “We’re going to need to play good defense and keep them out of system.”
Cochranton vs. York Suburban
at Bald Eagle High School, noon
Cochranton will face a familiar foe in York Suburban today at noon at Bald Eagle High School. The Trojans swept the Cardinals in the state quarterfinals last season.
The Cardinals are ranked No. 4 in the latest PVCA poll while the Trojans are one spot above them at No. 3.
The Cardinals’ offense is facilitated by setter Greyson Jackson. Kyle Hoffman, Landon Homa and Jaiben Walker can be relied upon on the outside while Chase Miller and Louden Gledhill pack a punch on the inside.
The Trojans enter today’s match up with a 19-2 record on the season after losing in the District 3 2A championship to Lower Dauphin. The Trojans swept Southern Lehigh 3-0 (25-12, 25-17, 28-26) in the first round of the state playoffs on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.