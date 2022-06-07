It's no secret to local volleyball fans that the level of play in Crawford County is high. Today's match between Cochranton and Meadville reinforces that idea.
"It's great to see," Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft said. "It's going to be an exciting event for our community."
The two Crawford Central School District rivals will meet in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals at Conneaut Area Senior High School at 7:30. The winner will move on to the state championship game at Penn State University on Saturday against either Lower Dauphin or Christopher Dock.
The Bulldogs and the Cardinals are extremely familiar with each other. The teams have played three times this season. Meadville swept Cochranton 3-0 on March 31 and April 21 before beating the Red Birds 3-1 to win the District 10 championship last month. Overall, Meadville has won 9 out of 10 sets.
If there were a betting favorite in today's match, it would be Meadville. The Bulldogs are 19-0 this season and have advanced to the state championship match in two consecutive seasons. Meadville has been ranked No. 1 in the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association polls all season. The Cardinals are ranked No. 4 in the latest poll.
The 'Dogs made it to the semifinals by sweeping Our Lady of Sacred Heart 3-0 on Saturday. Junior Jackson Decker paced the offense with 12 kills while Julian Jones added 10. Caden Mealy dished 25 assists in the win.
"It's another game against a good team. We are stressing to come out and play confident," Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft said. "We have a lot of respect for them and know that we can't be overconfident, but confident in our play."
What will be key for the Cardinals to have a favorable outcome today?
"If we're going to win, we need to make plays defensively and take care of the ball on offense," Cochranton head coach Rob Cierniakoski said. "Our front row is playing really well right now. If they can slow down Decker and Jones, that will be big. The guys are excited for another chance to take on Meadville."
Cochranton advanced to the semifinals by beating York Suburban 3-1 on Saturday. Outside hitters Landon Homa and Kyle Hoffman combined for 25 kills and 17 digs in the win. Louden Gledhill had a big day in the middle with 11 kills and five blocks.
Today's match is the second time the Cochranton boys volleyball program has reached the semifinals (2017). The program has never reached the state finals.
