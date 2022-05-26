Today’s District 10 Class 2A boys volleyball championship features two Crawford County powerhouses in Meadville and Cochranton.
The Bulldogs are undefeated (16-0) and are seeking their third consecutive district championship. Meadville beat Saegertown in 2019 and defeated Cochranton in four sets in last year’s title bout.
Meadville swept Cochranton in two regular season meetings. The team also swept Cathedral Prep in the quarterfinals and Erie First Christian in the semifinals to advance to today’s match.
“We are happy to have a chance to be in this situation no matter who we are playing.” Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft said. “The guys understand what’s at stake and know what type of intensity to bring. They are ready to go.”
The Bulldogs have several weapons on offense and when the team has momentum they can be nearly impossible to slow down. Senior setter Caden Mealy dishes to all-state outside hitters Jackson Decker (6-4) and Julian Jones (5-10). Inside, Cameron Schleicher (6-3) and Mitch McKain (5-10) are capable scorers as well.
Cochranton (12-4) advanced to the championship match by sweeping Saegertown on Tuesday in an exciting match. The Cardinals are looking for their first district title since 2017.
“I think they’re excited,” Cochranton head coach Rob Cierniakoski said. “We knew we had to take care of Saegertown first and this is definitely another matchup we’re looking forward to and we think we’re playing as good as we can be, so it should be another good match.”
The Cardinals offense is facilitated by Greyson Jackson. Outside hitters Kyle Hoffman and Landon Homa take a lot of swing for the Red Birds, while inside, Chase Miller and Louden Gledhill do a good job blocking and generating hard kills.
In addition to being the top-two teams in the district, Meadville and Cochranton are also top-five teams in the state. According to the latest poll from the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, Meadville is ranked No. 1 and Cochranton is No. 4.
Both teams will advance to the state playoffs. The winner will play the third seed from the WPIAL while the loser will play the WPIAL champ. Both games are set for Tuesday.
