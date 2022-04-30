In a matchup between two Crawford County rivals, the Meadville boys lacrosse team dominated Conneaut 24-1 on Friday at Bender Field.
The Bulldogs got things going from the start as Brandon Cornell got his team on the board one minute and 11 seconds into the game. Ten seconds later, Tucker Breckenridge found the back of the net to give the ’Dogs a two-goal lead. About two minutes later, Leyton Gregor scored to make it 3-0. Following Cornell’s second goal of the night, Michael Mahoney found the back of the net to put the ’Dogs lead at five. Conneaut coach Todd Turner called timeout after Mahoney’s goal.
Following another goal from Cornell, the Eagles got their first and only goal of the night from Nathaniel Turner at the 3:25 mark of the first quarter. The ’Dogs responded with two more goals from Cornell and another from Mahoney to make it a 9-1 game heading into the second quarter.
“They came out and played well from the start,” said Meadville head coach Rob Schwab. “Obviously we got up early and we played hard and everybody was doing their job and finishing, running the offense correctly and doing everything right.”
Meadville kept their momentum going into the second quarter after Gage DeVore found the back of the net at the 10:43 mark. About two minutes later, DeVore tallied another goal to make it 11-1. Cornell earned his sixth and final goal of the night with 5:10 left in the half.
“(Brandon) was shooting real well today,” Schwab said. “He was playing in the scheme. He wasn’t trying to force it. He was getting his open looks and finishing them. He just had a good day shooting.”
The Bulldogs ended the half with goals from Mahoney, Gregor, Matt Kaste and Dennis Frantz to make the score 16-1.
The ‘Dogs added five more goals in the third quarter as Alan Schwab scored twice and Nick Kaste and Ben Hilson added a goal each. Mahoney tallied his fourth and final goal of the night as time expired in the quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Schwab emptied his bench to give his reserves some playing time. Chase Anderson, Logan Shaw and Aden Palermo each contributed a goal during the final 12 minutes.
“It’s good anytime you can get your depth players in and get them some reps and get accustomed to playing for the future at the higher level,” Schwab said.
With the win, the ‘Dogs improved their record to 4-3 while the Eagles remain winless at 0-10. The Eagles were coming off the tail end of a back-to-back after losing 9-5 to Poland (OH) on Thursday.
“We were dead,” Turner said. “We had no legs. We played last night and came out flat. I’m down a couple guys that are sick, so we had no subs. This was just a bad time for it. We need to hit the back of the net. That’s hurt us all season. We just gotta hit the back of the net. I got guys that need to figure it out and step up. Just hit the back of the net, that’s the biggest thing.”
Despite the blowout loss, Turner saw some positives from his team.
“Defense in the second half looked better,” Turner said. “Our goalie (Dakota Harper) held his ground. He was too busy. He was just too busy, but there were a few bright moments. I got some younger kids that are starting to show improvement, which is always good to see.”
Both team are back in action on Monday as Meadville is scheduled to play District 10 rival Cathedral Prep at 7 p.m. in Erie while Conneaut will host Fairview at 6 p.m.