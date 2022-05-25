At Slippery Rock University’s Jack Critchfield Park, offense was hard to come by Tuesday afternoon.
After the Eagles and Bulldogs combined for 34 runs in their two regular season meetings, the Region 2 rivals combined for no runs and just 7 hits in regulation until the flood gates opened for a 5-run eighth inning for Meadville.
“It’s a shame someone had to lose,” Meadville coach Tony Tartaglione said. “That was a great baseball game. Both pitchers were just outstanding ... just a shame one of them had to lose. I’m just glad it wasn’t my guys.”
With the win, the Bulldogs (11-8) advance to Friday’s District 10 Class 4A semifinals and will face Cathedral Prep — who beat General McLane 6-1 — at a site and time to be determined.
“Prep is Prep,” Tartaglione said. “One through nine, they’re deep. They should be. They get kids from all over the country. We just have to compete like we did today and we’ll see what happens.”
Meadville finally broke through on Rocco Tartaglione’s one-out single to score Mason Walker — who doubled — and put the game away on Owen Garvey’s bases-loaded triple to left-center field scored Gavin Beck, Tartaglione and Brady Walker. Brighton Anderson’s RBI single put the finishing touches on the five-run eighth for the Bulldogs.
“My guys just fought, fought, fought and made the plays they needed to for the entire game,” Coach Tartaglione said. “When it mattered, we got our hits. McElhinney is one of the best in the region, but we were putting the bat on the ball. We just weren’t getting hits. I knew eventually it would all click as long as we kept doing what we were doing.”
Brady Walker closed out his 4-hit masterpiece by retiring the Eagles in order in the bottom of the eighth to send Meadville to Friday’s semifinals. For the game, Walker scattered 4 hits — all singles — struck out 8 and did not issue a walk over 8 complete innings.
“How good was Brady?” Tartaglione said. “He is such a competitor and is our Number One for a reason. He has such a bulldog mentality. You just saw how he throws when he’s on.
“It looked like they were having trouble catching up to his fastball and every now and then he mixed a slider in. He was just outstanding.”
Prior to the 5-run explosion for Meadville in the eighth, Tiffin University-bound Dylan McElhinney matched Walker pitch for pitch, allowing just 2 runs on 4 hits, 2 walks and striking out 4 over 7 1/3 innings.
“He pitched one heckuva game,” Grove City coach Brandon Jones said. “He was hitting his spots. He really hit his peak over his past two outings. Playoff time is the perfect time to be doing that. Unfortunately, we couldn’t find a way to touch home plate enough times to help him out.”
Against Walker, Grove City — who has not won a playoff game since beating Meadville for the 2018 District 10 championship at SRU — managed to get a runner to second with one out in the fourth, sixth and seventh but couldn’t come up with the clutch hit.
“We got runners on a couple times but we couldn’t get them moved over,” Jones said. “We had some hard-hit balls but they made great plays on them. We just couldn’t find holes today. We were one hit away from pushing one across. We just couldn’t get it.”
Landon Haggart, Michael Earman, Hayden McCreadie and Kamden Martin singled for the Eagles.
“We didn’t see Walker the second time we played them and we had a feeling we would see him today,” Jones said. “He did a great job of controling things out there. We tried to put a couple bunts down, hoping that would help open things up. That’s the game of baseball. It just wasn’t our day.”
The loss ends the Grove City careers of Coldan Barr, Haggart, John Hake, Dylan McElhinney and Luke Tubbs.
“Those five are very, very special not only because what they do on the field but because what they contribute to the team as a great teammate,” Jones said. “They’re great leaders in not only what they do but what they say to pick the team up, so the coaches don’t have to say anything. Those are things coaches can’t teach and they were phenomenal with that. They leave big holes to fill next year and we’re going to miss them tremendously.”
NOTES: Ethan Orr allowed 3 runs on 3 hits and a walk in relief of McElhinney. ... Combining the 8 strikeouts with 7 assists, Brady Walker played an intregral part in 15 of Grove City’s 24 outs Tuesday. ... Beck’s fourth-inning single broke up McElhinney’s no-hit bid. ... Prior to the eighth inning, Meadville only managed singles from Beck, Anderson and Cam Arpin. — Information submitted by Herald Sports Correspondent Corey J. Corbin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.