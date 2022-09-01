LINESVILLE — The Meadville boys soccer team defeated Crawford County rival Conneaut 2-0 on Wednesday in a non-region tilt for its first win of the season.
The win also gave Jim Miller his first win as head coach of the Bulldogs.
“It’s wonderful,” Miller said. “It is a beautiful thing. When I first played soccer at Meadville, my JV year, we were 0-14 and so to get a win this early in the season against a well disciplined team. That team was coordinated. Their passing was wonderful. Hats off to the CASH coaches.”
It didn’t take long for the Bulldogs to get on the board. About two minutes into the game, the ball went off an Eagles player and went past goalkeeper Kyle White and into the net for an own goal.
That was the only goal of the first half. Both teams had multiple chances at the net, but none of the shots went into the goal for the rest of the half.
“It takes off pressure, but at the same time at halftime, the boys reflected on that,” Miller said. “We had opportunities. They had some opportunities too in the first half. They had some opportunities where we made mistakes in the center and we didn’t make those mistakes in the second half, but to get that first goal, that gives a little bit more energy. That gives us intensity. We could start putting more pressure on.”
In the second half, the Bulldogs added to their lead on another own goal by the Eagles. With 30:10 left to play, the ball went off an Eagles player and snuck into the net to give the Bulldogs a two-goal lead.
“I think our team played well, but they still have a lot more to learn,” said Conneaut head coach Scott Hinterleiter. “It’s the little mistakes that they make is what’s hurting us. I thought they played well. Meadville is a sound team. Mr. Miller coaches them really good. I’ve known Mr. Miller for a long time. He coaches a good team. My boys had to have their A-game to beat them.”
Two goalies contributed to the shutout for the Bulldogs. Noah Stump played the first half while Simon Farrelly-Jackson was in net during the second half.
“Two goalies holding the shutout, that’s crazy,” Miller said. “I mean Noah Stump is doing a wonderful job in that first half, but I felt that this was the game I wanted to get Simon some time in under more pressure instead of having goals on us then putting him in. Simon went in there, spectacular.”
While both Bulldogs goalies didn’t allow the ball to go past them, the Bulldogs’ defenders also made it tough for the Eagles to get shots off.
“They played us tough,” Hinterleiter said. “They played real tough. They brought their backs. My center-mid, Dan Button, he’s a very good soccer player and they triple-teamed him. I mean he just couldn’t do anything. Our game the other day, I mean he could move around, but (Wednesday) he couldn’t.”
The Bulldogs are 1-1 on the season after losing the opener 6-1 to General McLane on Monday. The Bulldogs will be back in action for another non-region match on Tuesday at Commodore Perry at 4 p.m.
“Started the game, this was evenly matched, but unlike the General McLane game, my boys were winning the ball in the air,” Miller said. “Greg Sklenar in the back, I don’t even know how many headers he got, but that was so critical for us.”
As for the Eagles, they will host Crawford Christian Academy on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
“We had some bad touches (Wednesday) and that’s what we need to practice,” Hinterleiter said. “We’ll get better. We play them again in a couple weeks.”
