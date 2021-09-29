The Conneaut versus Meadville rivalry always ups the level of intensity regardless of what sport it is.
Tuesday’s girls volleyball match between the Eagles and Bulldogs wasn’t short on intensity. Conneaut was riding a three game win-streak against their Crawford County rival that dated to 2019, but the ’Dogs broke the streak.
Meadville won the Region 5 matchup 3-1 (25-12), (25-17), (12-25), (25-21) at the House of Thrills.
“It’s always a big match on the schedule. There was some really good volleyball played tonight by both teams,” Meadville head coach Tim Schleicher said. “I’m really happy for our team. We needed that. It’s a rivalry match, but its only a rivalry if someone else wins once in awhile so we had to do our part.”
The Dogs got off to a hot start.
Behind kills from senior Ella Stewart and three aces from freshman Emma Parks, Meadville jumped to a 13-4 lead. They didn’t allow the Eagles back into the set and cruised to a 25-12 win.
Conneaut played better in the second set, but it was still not enough to kill the ’Dogs’ momentum. With a 13-11 Meadville lead, they finished on a 12-6 run to go up 2-0 in the match.
“We dug ourselves a hole early before we started to resemble the team we’re familiar with, but all credit goes to Meadville. They were ready for us,” Conneaut head coach Christine Krankota said. “They came out and played a very scrappy match. They capitalized on our errors and it was one of those nights for us.”
In the third set Conneaut was in control from start to finish. The Eagles were able to side out Meadville’s serves and established their offense. Conneaut seemed to seize all momentum from the Bulldogs with a 25-12 win. The win pushed the match to a fourth set, but it wouldn’t go beyond that.
Meadville was down 8-4 early in the fourth set before taking over. They overtook Conneaut 15-14 and did not relinquish the lead. Meadville won the final set 25-21.
“I think the win shows we’re growing as a team. It’s awesome to have success like that tonight,” Schleicher said. “That’s a really good team and we had to work hard for our points. We faced some adversity and made some changes and I think they did too.”
The win pushes Meadville to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the region. The win could come in handy late in the season as far as tiebreakers for playoff seeding go.
The Bulldogs’ offense was orchestrated by freshman Elliot Schleicher who had 33 assists and eight digs. Fellow freshman Parks recorded six kills, six aces and three blocks.
“It’s hard for freshmen to go out there in tough situations and play like that. Emma has a really tough serve. When she is on, it’s a really tough ball to return,” Schleicher said. “She blocks really well too and she makes a big difference for us. She’s a big source of positive energy for us and I’m really proud of her.
“Elliott does a good job too. It can get lost sometimes, but she makes a lot of good decisions and passes. She gives her hitters a chance a lot and that’s huge for a young player.”
Seniors Stewart, Kendall Sandrock and Meghan Willis all had big performances for the Dogs. Sandrock had 11 kills and 11 digs, while Stewart had 11 kills and 12 digs. Willis led all players with 20 digs.
Conneaut dropped to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in region action.
“We’re not very satisfied with our performance tonight because we know we’re a much better team than that. A few of the girls said we need to improve on everything, but we really need to work on our mental toughness. We need to stop thinking so much and keep it simple,” Krankota said. “We understand what they’re capable of and we see it every day in practice. We need to shore up our mental toughness if we want to achieve the goals we laid out at the beginning of the season.”
Kaylee Mattera led the Eagles with ten kills and 13 service points. Sylvia Prebor had nine blocks and six kill. Senior Amber Clark dished 30 assists and Rylee Jones had ten digs.
Conneaut’s win streak against Meadville came to an end, but they will have another shot at their rival on Oct. 14. This time, on Conneaut’s home floor.
“There is a different level of intensity with this rivalry. Coach Peterson and I have only been here for about three years, but I think from the very first time we stepped on the floor for this we understood what was at stake,” Krankota said. “It’s a great rivalry. Meadville is very well coached. They put a good team on the floor every night and they got the best of us tonight.”