COCHRANTON — Ambridge and Meadville had a similar reaction to the 2020 season being canceled due to COVID-19. They felt robbed.
Both teams, after all, were destined for big seasons with several key members set to return from squads that made lengthy postseason runs in 2019. Meadville ended that season with a state title — its first in 55 seasons.
So going into their PIAA Class 2A first round matchup on Wednesday at Cochranton Junior/Senior High School, the Bridgers and Bulldogs had a little extra motivation. Only one of those teams, however, was able to feed off that momentum.
Meadville opened the state playoffs last night with a 25-15, 25-20, 25-14 win over the Bridgers. The Bulldogs move to 18-0 on the season and advance to face WPIAL runner-up North Catholic in the quarterfinals on Friday at 6 p.m. back at the Bird Cage.
“We were excited to get back to this point,” Meadville coach Nick Bancroft said. “We’re taking advantage of every opportunity we have. They are excited. I don’t have to do anything to motivate them. They’re ready to go. They are just moving forward to the next stage, the next competition and they are ready to rock and roll.”
A big benefit for the Bulldogs is their versatility on offense. While the Bulldogs received a heavy dose of Ronin Kittrell and Austin Merlina from the Bridgers, Ambridge never knew what was coming back at it from the opposite side of the net. In fact, Meadville had three different players reach double figures in kills led by Jackson Decker’s 17. Charlie Waid had 12 and Julian Jones delivered 11. And as a team, the Bulldogs hit .493.
“We just have a good offense,” Meadville setter Caden Mealy said. “If we can put the ball up, I know we can put it down.”
“All four, five hitters can put the ball away,” Bancroft added. “I think a lot of the teams were are seeing now are one, two dimensional. I think you are going to see that with York Suburban against Cochranton. North Catholic I don’t think has lost a lot, but I know they have two good outside hitters that they set the ball a lot to.
“We’re just going to keep doing what we’re doing. We have two great pins and Charlie (Waid) when he’s hot he’s on fire.”
It was Waid who got the Bulldogs out and running against the Bridgers. He blasted a kill for the first point of the game and also added a block during the run that put Meadville up 5-1 in that first set. Ambridge did fight back and was within two (11-9). A kill by Waid put the ball in the hands of Decker on serve, though, and he served up five straight to push Meadville’s lead to eight (17-9). Ambridge, the WPIAL No. 3 seed, never really threatened after that.
Game 2 had a similar story. Meadville, again, jumped out to the initial lead only to see the Bridgers fight back and close the gap to two (14-12). Ambridge kept it close down the stretch.
“In Game 2, I was about to call a timeout because we had no defense,” Bancroft said. “We were sloppy. We were just siding out and going through the motions. Balls were going down without a touch. And that’s not how we normally play. But when we make defensive plays like we can, we can swing the momentum.”
That happened with Meadville holding the 14-12 lead. Mealy saved a ball just in front of the bleachers and put it back onto the court for the Bulldogs to successfully return. With the Bulldogs scurrying back to get into position, Ambridge delivered a blow, but Waid was right there for the block.
Ambridge did have its first lead of the match to start the third set. Meadville regained it pretty quickly, but the Bridgers tied it up four times before Meadville was able to pull away for good.
Mealy finished the match with 39 assists. Defensively, Jones led the way with seven digs. Decker had six digs. Waid, Braden Bosco and Bryce Smith had four digs apiece.