CLEVELAND — The Browns are heading to Pittsburgh in Week 2 in an unusual position. They have a better record than the Steelers, and the oddsmakers like the Browns’ chances to win their first regular-season game at Acrisure Stadium since 2003.
The early odds have the Browns as a 1.5-point favorite against the Steelers on Monday night on multiple sportsbooks including Caesars. Not only is this the first time the Browns have been a road favorite in Pittsburgh since Acrisure Stadium opened in 2001, but it’s also the first time the Browns have been a road favorite vs. the Steelers since Week 1 in 1989. The Browns won that game, 51-0, thanks in large part to a defense that forced eight Steelers turnovers.
The Browns are coming off a 24-3 blowout win vs. the Bengals on Sunday, while the Steelers were blown out at home by the 49ers, 30-7.
The Browns and Steelers split the season series in 2022 with each team winning at home.
