I’ve had several friends contact me recently inquiring as to why they haven’t seen any recent Browns columns in the Tribune. And it’s true; I’ve been on a kind of self-imposed hiatus of late. In each case I have laid blame on my work schedule, and that’s partly true, but doesn’t tell the whole story.
The truth of the matter is that I have been suffering from a case of writer’s block. The cause is clear. It has been such an uninspiring and disillusioning Browns season that I had gone into a football funk. After dismal losses to the Steelers and Ravens I had pretty much written off the season. How could the Browns score only 10 points against that Steelers defense? How could they pick off Lamar Jackson four times and still lose? Even that ugly 13-10 win over the Lions felt more like a loss that a victory.
I’ve been writing this column for sixteen years, and until this year it’s always been a lot of fun. Even when the Browns stunk, maybe even more fun in those days. I always tried to portray hope and the potential for better things. I could always project ahead to the next draft. If nothing else, I could find good reasons to bash the Steelers.
This season was supposed to be the breakthrough for which we have long yearned. At long last an AFC North title, followed by an exhilarating playoff run. The roster was loaded with talent, and we were blessed with a coaching staff that had instilled discipline, accountability and innovative play calling. There wasn’t anything stopping us now.
It just hasn’t materialized. The Browns stand at 6-6, which is dead last in the division. Of course, if you think I am being melodramatic about my disillusionment over a .500 record, then you’re probably right. It’s not been a total disaster. But aside from the win in Cincinnati, which was a true outlier as far as how this season has played out, you can’t give me one other game where the Browns have looked like a playoff team. It just hasn’t been any fun watching this team struggle. And so, I have sulked about it. And ignored the whole subject. And failed to have the grit and fortitude to sit down in front of my laptop and write