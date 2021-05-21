SAEGERTOWN — Saegertown dominated Rocky Grove in a boys volleyball quarterfinal matchup on Thursday, winning in three sets 25-7, 25-11, 25-12.
The Panthers were dialed in from the start. On the first play of the game, an Oriole serve was sided out and Jaden Wilkins hammered a kill to set the tone for the match.
Saegertown started the set on an impressive 7-3 run, but the run that followed was even more impressive. The Panthers scored the next 14 points to take a 21-4 lead.
“I thought we came out ready to play. It’s always good to get that first win under your belt in the playoffs,” Saegertown head coach Justin Johnson said. “Sometimes you can fall the other way there but we played pretty consistent the whole time.”
The Panthers stayed hot throughout the game and dominated the Orioles in all three sets.
“I think they played their hearts out tonight. There were a lot of unforced errors, but they played as well as they could have,” Rocky Grove head coach John Baldwin said. “Saegertown’s a good team. We hadn’t seen them earlier in the season and they did a good job. They were clean and polished.”
Leading Saegertown in the win was Max Fuller and Conrad Williams. Fuller led the team in kills with eight and added seven digs and two blocks to his stat line. Williams had seven kills and two blocks.
Offensively, the Panthers passed well all night. Setting up most of the kills was senior Logan Ingram who had 24 assists to go with seven digs and three aces. Wilkins had five kills and five digs.
With the win, Saegertown advances to the semifinals against Cochranton. The Panthers and Cardinals have played twice this season, splitting the series 1-1.
Cochranton won 3-2 on April 29. After going down two sets they clawed their way back to defend the Bird Cage. In the most recent match, the Panthers defended their home court in a 3-0 sweep on May 17.
“I think we are playing good volleyball and we’re ready to go. It’s going to be a good match between us and Cochranton,” Johnson said. “It has been every time we’ve faced each other this year. I’m sure they’ll be a little healthier than the last time we played so we’ll need to be ready to go.”
The game will be on Tuesday at Cochranton High School because the Cards are a higher seed than Saegertown. The winner will advance to the District 10 Championship on Thursday against the winner of Meadville - Cambridge Springs.
“I think if we play to our ability we’ll be okay, that’s the message to my team,” Johnson said. “We just need to play consistent and with a lot of emotion. When we play with a lot of emotion we do good things.”