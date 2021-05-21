Two years ago, then sophomore Charlie Waid helped the Meadville boys volleyball team beat York Suburban in five sets capture the PIAA Class 2A state title. A year later, Waid had to sit by and watch as COVID 19 took away the Bulldogs’ chance to repeat.
So as the District 10 Class 2A tournament got underway Thursday night, the now senior leader tried to make up for lost time as the top-seeded Bulldogs rolled to a 25-6, 25-8, 25-19 win over Farrell at the House of Thrills.
“These games, we have to come in and be sharp,” said MASH head coach Nick Bancroft. “Don’t worry about what’s going on over there, but focus on what you are doing over here. Sometimes in these games, it’s hard to stay focused. But I thought we did a good job.”
Waid got off to that hot start and set the early tone.
Farrell served first, but it was a short lived trip to the line. One receive, one set and Waid buried the kill. The very next point was almost identical except Meadville served, Farrell returned and then, one receive, one set and another Waid kill. The third point was also Waid’s, this time on a fantastic stuff block as the Bulldogs went up 3-0. After Farrell scored to make it 3-1 and regain serve, Waid again buried a stellar kill to make it 4-1.
“Coming in, we knew how the game was kind of gonna go,” said Waid. “But it is still the playoffs and if you lose you are done. So we have to come out with energy and that same mentality every game regardless of who we are playing. And, personally for me, it is always important to establish the middle and get things going.
“Everything else flows from that.”
The younger Bulldogs began to feed off their leader.
And, as good leaders do, Waid not only encouraged his teammates to get involved, but he helped set them up. Julian Jones took advantage with three kills during a 10-1 run that saw MASH grab a 15-2 advantage. Jackson Decker was also key with four aces during that run and a stuff block to cap the 25-6 win.
“(Charlie’s) a good leader,” said Bancroft. “He is a great leader. He is the guy we look to to get the momentum and keep the momentum. And the guys look up to him. He is always locked in … just a great player.”
Set 2 was very similar.
Waid didn’t look as big as some of his teammates on the stat sheet, but his presence forced Farrell to cheat in his general direction. That opened up Jackson for five kills, including two and a stuff block that accounted for the three of the final four points in the 25-8 win.
“I think (my teammates) feed of my energy,” said Waid. “By establishing the middle, it makes the defense on the other side have to guess where the ball is going. That leaves (my teammates) one-on-one on the outside and it’s easy kills for them.
Up 2-0, Bancroft decided to prepare for the unforeseeable.
Waid other key starters got to take a rare break or two as other players were given significant court time. That allowed Farrell to stay with the Bulldogs for a bit. But even when shooting themselves in the foot, MASH always had an answer.
There were a couple kills from Cameron Schleicher, each pushing the team’s advantage to six points. There was Waid again in a clutch moment, flooring a punishing kill after Farrell scored on a block and kill. Then there was a beautiful lob over by Mitch McKain to clinch the 25-19 win and cap the sweep.
“We are a pretty good passing team,” said Bancroft. “And we have to be able to pass to win. When we are passing the ball well, we have a lot of guys that can step up.”
Waid finished with nine kills, a pair of blocks and seven digs in the Bulldogs’ win. Sophomore Decker added 12 kills, two blocks and six aces, while junior Jones contributed 12 kills and seven digs. Caden Mealy (25) and McKain (seven) combines for 32 assists, and Bryce Smith tallied four aces in the win.
“We are going to continue to work,” said Waid. “We got Mitch, our other setter, in there tonight to get him some work. And we will continue to work on that, continue to practice pass and serve, and continue to communicate and on to the next game.”
That next game for the Meadville is the winner of last night’s Cambridge Springs—Erie First showdown in the D10 semifinals. That clash will take place back at MASH at a time to be decided.