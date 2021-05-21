CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs Blue Devils boys volleyball team moved to 6-6 overall after winning a District 10 Class 2A quarterfinal match over the visiting Erie First Christian Academy Eagles on Thursday.
The Blue Devils won the match in three straight games — 25-20, 28-26 and 25-21.
Cambridge entered the match as the No. 4 seed in Region 1 (4-4), while the Eagles, entered as the No. 5 seed (5-5).
Cambridge jumped out to an early 7-6 lead in the first game and kept on rolling.
Trent Wheeler had eight kills for the Blue Devils. Jakob Dies recorded 11 digs, and Jayden Shinsky had four blocks. Devin Mott made 10 assists. Wheeler had 13 service points.
Octavian Sperry had eight kills and 10 digs for the Eagles. Josh Wingenbach made 30 assists.
“Erie First has improved quite a big through the year,” said Cambridge coach Randy Sovisky. “This is the third time we’ve played them. I don’t know if it’s familiarity, but we had a hard time putting them away.
“They are a team to beat in the future.”
With the loss, the Eagles ends their season at 8-8 overall.
Coach Sarah Pusateri said this is the first year the Eagles have had a volleyball program, and they’ve improved through the year.
“I think we gave Cambridge a run for their money in our first playoff game,” Pusateri said. “I’m extremely proud of my team.”
The Blue Devils will now face the Meadville Bulldogs in the D-10 Class 2A semifinals on Tuesday at Meadville Area Senior High. Meadville, the No. 1 seed in Region 1, beat No. 8 Farrell on Thursday.