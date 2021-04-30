LINESVILLE — Conneaut swept past Fort LeBoeuf 25-17, 25-22, 25-11 in Region 1 boys volleyball action on Thursday.
Evan Alsdorf and Josh Anderson had eight kills each for the Eagles. Nolan Rados had six kills and Carter Osborn had 18 assists.
Trojans best Devils
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — McDowell moved to 12-2 overall and 6-1 in Region 1 with a 25-13, 25-16, 25-22 win over Cambridge Springs on Thursday in boys volleyball action.
Jayden Shinsky had 10 kills for the Devils, while Aidan Rauscher tallied nine digs.
Nate Hayes led the Trojans with 10 assists and eight kills. Jaden Harper had eight kills, seven digs and five aces.
McDowell also won the JV match 22-25, 25-12, 15-4.