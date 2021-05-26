COCHRANTON – Momentum can turn on a dime, and it did it a few times during Cochranton’s 25-22, 23-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-10 win over Saegertown in the District 10 Class 2A championship semifinals on Tuesday at Cochranton High School.
“It was a great match,” said Cochranton head coach Rob Cierniakoski. “And we knew it was going to be a battle. (Saegertown) is a good team and we had to give it our all.”
Saegertown head coach Justin Johnson pointed to the opening as the game changer.
The Panthers jumped out to a quick 5-1 lead and were able to keep Cochranton off balance most of the time. But instead of go quietly into the good night, the home team found a way to. Trailing 22-17 after a kill attempt went out of bounds, the Cardinals finally burst from their cage.
Tyler George got things going with a kill to make it 22-18. That was followed by an ace from Kyle Hoffman, another George kill and another George ace to make it 22-21. The Panthers just made things worse. George had a stuff block, but Saegertown had three hitting errors as the No. 2 seeded Cardinals capped an eight-point run to capture the first set.
“We had to take that first set,” said Johnson. We were up 22-18 and we should have put it away. It makes it easier to have a bad set and recover later.”
Despite the stumble, Saegertown was able to battle back.
The Panthers fell behind 6-2 in the first set, but were able to keep the Cardinals in striking distance and eventually tie the match at 11-11. He two teams went back and fourth from there until it was tied 20-20. Saegertown then got back-to-back kills from Jaden Wilkens to grab a two-point lead, which they were able to keep through the end of the set.
Set 3 was very similar. Cochranton jumped out to a quick lead (4-1), but was unable to put the visiting squad in the rear view mirror. This time the Panthers were not only able to keep the Cardinals close by, they were able to pass the hosts and build a 13-9 advantage. The two teams went back and fourth from there until Cochranton went on its own spurt to cut the deficit to 15-14. The Panthers weren’t going to let it slip away this time and a pair of late Wilkins’ kills helped them close out the 25-20 win.
“We just couldn’t get it done in the last two sets,” said Johnson. “We were able to put some small runs together, but it wasn’t enough”
Ah, but momentum was ready to jump ship again.
With the team’s playoff season in the balance, Cochranton came through in the clutch. The Cards again jumped out to an early lead and this team kept adding to it. By the time Saegertown knew what had happened, Cochranton was up 19-10. Saegertown tried to mount a comeback but it was not in the script. The key in the 25-20 win: Chase Miller, who had a monster night and kept stepping up in the clutch.
“Chase had a huge night for us,” said Cierniakoski. “That was big for us. The last time we played them, he was a little quiet. But tonight, he was clutch for us.”
Miller and company put it away in Set 5.
Saegertown had an early lead, but when Miller smashed a winner to make it 4-3 Cochranton, his team never left the advantage slip away. And when Landon home dumped one over the top for the final point, the Cardinals had punched their ticket to Thursday’s D10 title showdown against Meadville at The House of Thrills.
“That will be another good one,” said Cierniakoski, who will face his former teammate, MASH head coach Nick Bancroft, for the crown. “I think back to what I learned (from Nick’s mom) Shiela Bancroft when I played and how I use those lessons in how I coach … And Nick was a year younger than me but I learned a lot from him too. If we can go out (Thursday) and play like we did (Tuesday), and be even a bit better, I like our chances.”
Miller finished with 13 kills, while George added 14. Landon Homa added 11 big kills, while Grayson Jackson kept the offense rolling with 54 assists. Hoffman was huge on serve with five aces.
Max Fuller and Wilkins led Saegertown with 16 and 12 kills, respectively. Fuller also had 14 assists, followed by Jake Reisinger (12) and Logan Ingram (10). Ingram also tallied 43 assists in the loss.
“We knew it was going to be a tough one,” said Johnson. “Last time we played them, it went five. So it was a toss up and whoever makes a few more plays. They made a few more defensive plays than we did.”