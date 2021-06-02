GREENSBURG — Seton-LaSalle had a pretty stellar reputation going into the PIAA Class 1A boys volleyball playoffs, equipped with one of the state’s top players in Nathan Zini and a No. 1 ranking in the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association’s top 10 poll.
But that reputation had nothing on a fiesty Cochranton squad on Tuesday night.
The Cardinals sent the Rebels packing with a 25-22, 25-22, 25-22 sweep in the first round of the state playoffs at Hempfield High School.
Cochranton, unranked by the PVCA, moves on to face District 3 runner-up and No. 4-ranked York Suburban in the quarterfinal round on Saturday at a site and time to be determined.
“Big team effort tonight,” Cochranton coach Robert Cierniakoski said. “We were able to play with them offensively and make plays at the net and on defensive. That was the difference.”
The Cardinals trailed only a few times against the Rebels. Seton-LaSalle did climb out of small holes to tie sets on numerous occasions, but the Cardinals had little trouble regaining momentum.
They really showed that in the second set. Cochranton led the set 17-11, but gave up a big run that saw the Rebels cut the deficit to just one (20-19).
Cochranton never let Seton-LaSalle get any closer, though.
The Rebels did take the lead to start Game 3. But it wasn’t long before the Cardinals were back in control up by as many as five points.
Seton-LaSalle did mount a comeback late, pulling to within two (23-21). Cochranton, again, slammed the door.
Greyson Jackson dished out 43 assists for Cochranton. Hoffman led the offense with 10 kills, while George added nine kills and Gledhill eight kills. Defensively, Andrew Custead, Hoffman and George had seven digs apiece.
The 6-foot-7 Zini, a St. Francis recruit, finished the match with 28 kills.
“We matched Tyler George up with him in the front row to block and we served tough,” Cierniakoski said. “He still got 28 kills, but we knew it was coming and made the plays when we needed to.”