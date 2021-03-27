CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cardinals made up for lost time with a 25-20, 25-22, 25-17 sweep of area rival Cambridge Springs in boys volleyball action on Friday.
It was the first spring sports event featuring Crawford County teams since the Meadville boys volleyball team won a state championship on June 8, 2019. The almost two-year hiatus effected both team’s play, according to the coaches.
“The kids weren’t allowed in the gym or to do anything really for a long time and that’s a big disadvantage,” Cambridge Springs head coach Randy Sovisky said. “A lot of these kids haven’t touched a volleyball in two years, especially my sophomores and freshmen, except for maybe PE class.”
Cochranton head coach Robert Cierniakoski said both teams played very timid volleyball for most of the match.
The Cardinals were timid to start, but quickly found their form at Cambridge Springs High School.
Spa held a 13-8 lead in the first set, but the Cardinals started chipping away at the deficit.
Cardinal senior Tyler George scored two big kills to take a 17-16 lead and force a Cambridge timeout. Coming out of the timeout, the Devils made several errors down the stretch. The Cardinals closed the set out on a 17-7 run.
“They ran their offense almost to perfection,” Sovisky said. “My guys were confused, didn’t know who was who or where the ball was going, so I was impressed.”
Midway through the second set, Cambridge again held a lead, this time 17-14. Again, Cochranton fought back.
A big kill by Jaiben Walker advanced the Cardinal lead to 22-19. Blue Devil senior Jakob Dies scored on a kill of his own after the teams exchanged errors to cut the lead to 21-23, but it wasn’t enough.
A Cambridge serve error brought the Cardinals to match point and following a serve error of their own, George slammed it to put the match away.
Holding a commanding 2-0 set lead, the Cardinals squad scored seven unanswered points and cruised through the final set to sweep their Crawford County rival. Even when the Blue Devils seemed to get their offense rolling, a Cardinal defender would block the ball at the net or scramble for a dig.
“I felt like if we could get a little consistent we could get some momentum going and break the game open like we did in the third,” Cierniakoski said. “They loved to be out there finally playing so they were excited tonight.”
George lead both teams with 18 kills. Beyond kills, the Cards also led the game in assists and aces. Greyson Jackson tallied 29 assists and Kyle Hoffman scored on eight aces.
Cambridge’s Aidan Rauscher led the game in digs with 12. Leading the Devils in kills was Jayden Shinksy with seven.
Despite the three set sweep, Sovisky feels good about the season.
“I think at spurts we were pretty competitive, but we made too many mistakes. You cant make 15 mistakes and expect to win the game. Not to take anything away from Cochranton because they played very well,” Sovisky said. “Having coached Rob (Cierniakoski) and been around Cochranton volleyball I knew they were gonna be ready. Hopefully we get better.”
With the win, the Cardinals start the season 1-0, but Cierniakoski expects to see Cambridge neat the top of the standings come season’s end.
“I think the win gives us a good idea of where we stand, at least at this point in the season,” Cierniakoski. “I think Cambridge will be up at the top of the district like every year. There are always a few teams ready to make a run at it and I think they’re definitely one of them.”