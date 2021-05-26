Meadville punched its ticket to the District 10 Class 2A boys volleyball championship match with a 25-13, 25-16, 25-13 win over Cambridge Springs on Tuesday at the House of Thrills.
“We played consistent,” Meadville coach Nick Bancroft said. “(We) served and passed well which led us to being very efficient offensively. We stayed focused and sharp for most of the match.”
Charlie Waid led the Bulldogs with 12 kills. Jackson Decker and Julian Jones chipped in with 10 kills each. Caden Mealy delivered 29 assists. Mealy also had seven digs. Waid and Jones had six digs apiece.
Meadville will face Cochranton in the D-10 title match on Thursday at a site and time to be determined.