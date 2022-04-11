UNION CITY– Cambridge Springs senior Nathan Held might have thought he was done playing high school hoops – until a couple of weeks ago.
Held was one of 16 seniors from regions 1 and 2 high schools who played in the North vs South Public School AA All-Star Basketball Game held Saturday night at Union City Area High School.
The game was a chance for senior players who normally competed against each other during the regular season to loosen up and play on the same team.
Held played on the Boys North team.
“It took the pressure off everybody,” Held said. “It was a fun game – not our usual competition, but a great bunch of guys getting together. We were enemies, now we’re just good friends.”
Unfortunately for Held and the rest of the North team, the South came away with an 84-59 win.
The South team was coached by Rocky Grove’s Ryan Umbenhaur.
“We were in a great environment. It was a great way for the seniors to end the season,” Umbenhaur said. “It was fun coaching them. With all the players and all the families, it was a great time and a fun way to end the season.”
Held and Hunter Spaid represented Cambridge Springs on the North team along with Wyatt Barzak of Cochranton, Curt Darling of Eisenhower, Corrion Lofton and Logan Briggs of Iroquois and Matt Bennett Jr. and Cole DeSimone of Union City.
Becky Leandro of Cambridge Springs coached the North team.
“I think it was nice to end the season this way for the seniors,” Leandro said. “It was a great game without pressure, just a time to come together. I think a great time was had by all these kids.”
The South team featured Lane Smith and Gavin Grantham of Lakeview, Connor Grossman and Logan Turton of Mercer, Brett Stevenson, Isaac Clayton and Reece Henderson of Rocky Grove and Tanner Shick of West Middlesex.
Smith, who scored a game-high 20 points with four treys, was named boys MVP.
Henderson added 17 points for the South, Shick chipped in 14 and Turton recorded 13 points. All three had three 3-pointers.
Girls all-star game features best of the best
Girls just want to have fun.
And fun is what it was all about – a friendly game of basketball featuring seniors from teams that normally compete against each other, but came together for one night.
The Girls South team, coached by Lakeview’s Gary Burke, cruised to a 70-18 win.
Burke said the game was a great time.
“Our girls kind of came out and showed the great basketball players they are, but one thing I learned about tonight is they are great young ladies, and what a blessing to have these nine girls on this team,” Burke said. “I got to make a lot of acquaintances I’m really happy for.
“So, to all the coaches and everyone who helped them develop their skills, they’ve done a wonderful job with them, so it was a nice night.”
And all that mattered was that everyone had fun.
“It was exciting to be back on the court one las time; and, to get together with and against some of the best players around was really fun,” said Abby Tingley, one of two Union City seniors on the North team.
Cambridge Springs’ Ryan McKissock coached the North team.
“It was great for these kids – all the kids had fun and that was the goal,” McKissock said. “We didn’t win the game, but it doesn’t really matter. We’re just here to have fun and to let the kids have one last hurrah and off to college they go.”
In addition to Tingley, the North team was composed of Elizabeth Kline and Madison Yanc from Cambridge Springs, Liliane Moorhead and Eve Beuchat from Maplewood, Jenna Dash and Maikayla Fisher from Iroquois, Jaylin McGill from Cochranton, Madison Sleeman from Eisenhower and Sophia Messenger from Union City.
The Girls South team was composed of Delaney Fisher and Julia Balaski from Mercer, Reese Gadsby and Amber Sefton from Lakeview, Abby Williams from Rocky Grove, Emily Anthony and Carlie Beatty from West Middlesex, Halle Murcko of Reynolds and Kenzie Olewine from Youngsville.
The South opened up with a 21-4 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. They widened that lead to 35-11 at the half. They went on to outscore the North 49-15 after three quarters and added 21 points to three for the North in the final stanza.
Anthony, who made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points, was named girls MVP.
Gadsby followed with 15 points, including one 3-pointer, for the South, and Balaski netted eight points.
Moorhead led the North team with five points, followed by Yanc, McGill and Messenger with three points each.
The event also featured a skills competition with dunking, ball handling and 3-point shooting. The girls game was followed by the boys all-star game.
Matthew Bennett, superintendent of the Union City Area School District, organized the event and hopes the game can be an annual contest.
“I’m happy the kids enjoyed themselves,” Bennett said. “We had a lot of parents, and a lot of people who had fun.
“I’m looking forward to doing this in the future.”
South (84)
Grossman 1 0-0 3, Turton 5 0-0 13, Stevenson 3 1-2 9, Shick 5 1-2 14, Smith 8 0-0 20, Clayton 2 0-0 6, Grantham 0 2-2 2, Henderson 7 0-0 17
Totals 31 4-6 84.
North (59)
DeSimone 1 0-0 3, Darling 2 0-0 5, Lofton 1 2-2 4, Held 6 3-5 16, Bennett 3 1-2 9, Briggs 6 0-0 14, Spaid 0 2-2 2, Barzak 3 0-0 6
Totals 22 8-11 59,
South 22 25 12 25 - 84
North 11 17 16 15 - 59
3-point goals: South – Smith 4, Schick 3, Turton 3, Henderson 3, Stevenson 2, Clayton 2; Grossman; North – Bennett 2, Briggs 2, DeSimone, Darlin, Held.
South (70)
Gadsby 7 0-0 15, Sefton 1 0-0 3, Anthony 7 0-0 19, Balaski 4 0-0 8, Beatty 3 1-2 7, Fisher 2 0-0 4, Williams 1 0-0 2, Murcko 2 2-2 6, Olewine 1 4-5 6
Totals 28 7-9 70.
North (18)
McGill 1 1-2 3, Moorhead 2 1-2 5, Kline 1 0-0 2, Yanc 1 1-2 3, Tingley 0 0-2 0, Dash 9 0-2 0, Messenger 1 0-0 3, Fisher 0 0-0 0, Beuchat 1 0-0 2
Sleeman 0 0-0 0
Totals 18 11-19 52.
South 21 14 14 21 - 70
North 4 7 4 3 - 18
3-point goals: South – Anthony 5, Gadsby; North – Messenger.