MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP — Three Bulldogs each recorded a hat trick, and Meadville ended a two-game losing streak Monday with a 12-4 win over McDowell in District 10 lacrosse at Gus Anderson Field.
Sam Burchard, Michael Mahoney and Timmy Plyler each had three goals for Meadville (10-4).
Brandon Cornell, Andrew Derlink and Isaak Hornstein each had a goal. Justin Agnew hand out three assists and grabbed 13 ground balls.
Meadville returns to action Saturday for their regular season finale at McDowell.
The Meadville junior varsity team won its first game of the season, 6-4.
On Saturday, Mahoney scored Meadville’s only goals in a 14-2 non-league loss to Butler in boys lacrosse at Bender Field.